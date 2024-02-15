Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Abdullah A. Al Swaider, of Airway Heights and Sophia H. Santiago, of Spokane.

Thomas T. Hagerty and Ann M. Veitenheimer, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Christa Bridges, et al. v. John Wayne, restitution of premises.

Peter Berkman, et al. v. Joshua Nichols Sr., et al., restitution of premises.

U.S. Bank National Association v. Ricky A. Harvey, money claimed owed.

Straight Revocable Living Trust, et al. v. Matthew P. Dearman, et al., seeking quiet title.

Rana Investments LLC v. Terra Havens, seeking quiet title.

Jessica Watson v. Otto W. Greathouse, et al., seeking quiet title.

The Grove at Cannon LLC v. John Doe, restitution of premises.

The Grove at Cannon LLC v. Daniel Hickham, et al., restitution of premises.

Mark Loyd v. Jennifer Powell, restitution of premises.

Robert L. Reed Irrevocable Trust, et al. v. Donna Pack, restitution of premises.

Ernest Frimpong, et al. v. Ariana Maldonado, et al., complaint for damages.

Stephanie Sneed v. Tarek R. Alayouf, et al., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Jones, Maureen L. and Phillip L.

Waste, Rachel A. and Johnnie

Montgomery, Leonard G. and Tabitha D.

Drumm, John S. and Deruwe, Robin R.

Madeiros, Nathan H. and Cheney, Abigail D.

Stroupa, Kristine and Chance J.

Polignoni, Jennifer and Anthony J.

Schwartzenberger, Mark Jr. and Christina

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Nicolas Reeves, 33; 31 days in jail with 31 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass.

Cruz D. Mejia, 29; 63 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Juan M. Ketchum, 28; 33 months in prison, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex/kidnap offender.

Brandon B. Grothe, 23; 48 days in jail with 48 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Tanner D. Byrd, 27; nine months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Rachael S. Rawls, 29; 40 days in jail with 40 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass.

Brashelle L. Worley, 25; 19 days in jail with 19 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Faith A. Clancy, 39; 111 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Amanda N. Lawrence, 32; $831 restitution, 14 days in jail with 14 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Fleming D. Green, 66; nine months in jail with nine months credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

David Munz, 41; $1,233.09 restitution, seven days in jail with seven days credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Courtney A. Sing, 42; four days in jail with four days credit for time served, after being found guilty of attempted third-degree assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Zachary A. Batters, 31; 10 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Thomas W. Clark, 41; 12 days in jail, after being found guilty of knowing use of a controlled substance in public.

Dale A. Devault, 46; four days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Lavell T. Dickerson, 52; $100 restitution, two days in jail, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Terry M. Grimm, 40; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Rashad McGuffey, 24; 60 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of third-degree driving with a suspended license and driving while intoxicated.