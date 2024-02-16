Def Leppard will play the Spokane Arena

It’s hard to believe that it’s been more than 40 years since “Pyromania” dominated the Billboard charts, but that’s how long it’s been since the Def Leppard classic was released.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday via TicketsWest for the Rock ’n’ Roll Hall of Famers’ Sept. 6 show at the Arena. The band last played the venue in 2017.

Def Leppard defined the pop-rock sound of the 1980s with massive hooks. The combination of muscular riffs and irresistible melody propelled “Pyromania” and 1987’s “Hysteria” to huge success. More than 7 million copies of the former sold, and more than 12 million of the latter were purchased. Def Leppard was one of the few hair metal bands to remain commercial monsters after grunge arrived and derailed the careers of many of their peers. And 1992’s “Adrenalize” sold more than 3 million copies.

Expect the myriad hits, as Def Leppard aims to please. “Rock of Ages,” “Photograph” and “Pour Some Sugar On Me” are always part of Def Leppard’s sets.

Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening will open.

A Def Leppard presale is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday. Jason Bonham fans’ presale begins 10 a.m. Wednesday. Ticketmaster and venue fans will have access at 10 a.m. Thursday.