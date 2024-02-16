Most school levies pass in Spokane County

While all five school district bonds failed in Tuesday’s special election, all but one levy passed in Spokane County, according to updated results on Thursday.

County Elections Manager Mike McLaughlin estimated there were only a few hundred ballots left to count Friday afternoon. The next ballot count is expected Thursday, Feb. 22.

Only Freeman School District had a levy fail. Levies that were too close to call on election night passed in Central Valley, East Valley, Freeman, Mead, Medical Lake, Nine Mile Falls and Reardan-Edwall school districts.

Cheney, Deer Park, Great Northern, Liberty, Medical Lake, Spokane, Riverside and West Valley had other levies pass Tuesday night.

Bonds require a 60% supermajority to pass, but levies just need a simple majority over 50%.

Central Valley

Proposition No. 1: Educational Programs and Operations Levy

Approved

Yes: 52.75%

No: 47.25%

Proposition No. 2: Capital Levy

Approved

Yes: 52.2%

No: 47.8%

John Parker, superintendent of the Central Valley School District, said he is thrilled both levies passed.

“A lot of effort went into this by our board,” he said. “Most important, we are super grateful for our voters.”

He said the levies will support the district’s educational programs and will allow the district to make technology and safety improvements.

At the same time, he recognizes some voters were hesitant and voted no.

Parker said he has discussed the results with other superintendents in the area and they are trying to understand this “new normal.” Although most levies passed, overall support has decreased significantly.

Going forward, he said he wants to reach out to voters to learn how to bridge the gap and garner their support in the future.

“How can we start inviting more of our community in so they are involved and well informed?” he said.

East Valley

Proposition No. 1: Educational Programs and Operations Levy

Approved

Yes: 53.3%

No: 46.7%

Freeman

Proposition No. 1: Replacement Educational Programs and Operations Levy

Approved

Yes: 54%

No: 46%

Proposition No. 2: Capital Levy for Safety, Security, Technology and Infrastructure Improvements

Failed

Yes: 48.7%

No: 51.3%

Mead

Proposition No. 1: Educational Programs and Operations Levy

Approved

Yes: 53%

No: 47%

Medical Lake

Proposition No. 1: Educational Programs and Operation Levy

Approved

Yes: 52.3%

No: 47.7%

Nine Mile Falls

Proposition No. 1: Replacement Educational Programs and Operation Levy

Approved

Yes: 53.2%

No: 46.8%

Reardan-Edwall

Proposition No. 1: Replacement Educational Programs and Operation Levy

Approved

Yes: 52%

No: 48%