College baseball: Washington State splits double-header; UCLA rolls Gonzaga

From staff reports

Washington State built a big lead and held off a late Utah Tech rally in the opener, but the Cougars’ bullpen stumbled in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon at Bruce Hurst Field in St. George’s, Utah.

WSU beat the Trailblazers 8-6 in the opener and lost 7-4 in the second game.

The Cougars (2-1) piled up four runs in the eighth inning of the opener to take an 8-0 lead . WSU reliever Liam Miller surrendered six runs on six hits before being pulled for Jacob Gabler, who closed out the win.

WSU got home runs from first baseman Joey Kramer and outfielders Alan Shibley and Nate Swarts in the win.

Senior right-hander Connor Wilford picked up the win. He pitched six scoreless innings, allowing six hits and striking out six.

In the second game, WSU gave up four runs between the sixth and eighth innings and failed to score during that stretch. The Cougars allowed three Utah Tech home runs.

Shibley had a solo homer in the third inning. The junior finished his day with two home runs, a double and four RBIs.

Senior lefty Spencer Jones took the loss, allowing four runs on five hits while striking out four over 5⅓ innings.

Gonzaga falls at UCLA

UCLA jumped out to a big early lead and coasted past Gonzaga 10-3 at Jackie Robinson Stadium in Los Angeles.

The 22nd-ranked Bruins (2-0) scored five runs during the first two innings. Infielder Duce Gourson hit a two-run home run in the first and outfielder AJ Salgado had a solo homer in the second.

UCLA piled up 15 hits. The Zags (0-2) managed eight hits and left nine baserunners stranded. Bulldogs starter Payton Graham took the loss, allowing five runs on six hits in 1⅓ innings. UCLA’s Finn McIlroy earned the win, surrendering one run on five hits while striking out five over five innings.

Gonzaga catcher Donovan Ratfield hit a solo home run in the eighth.

The teams will meet again at noon Sunday for the series finale.

Pirates sweep doubleheader

Whitworth’s offense shined in the opener and the Pirates’ starting pitcher led the way in the second game of a doubleheader sweep in Los Angeles.

The Pirates topped Occidental College 12-5 in the opener and 6-1 in the second game.

Whitworth (3-0) got home runs from outfielder Aidan Morrison, third baseman Kevin Corder, first baseman Henry Zaske and shortstop Hunter Dryden in the opener.

The Pirates scored five runs on two hits and five walks in the fifth inning to take control.

Morrison and Corder both finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs apiece. Reliever Seth Mahler earned the win. He went four innings, allowing one run on three hits.

Junior righty Quentin O’Connor was bright in the second game, allowing one run on two hits while striking out seven over six innings.

Morrison finished 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs in the second game.