Washington records
Spokane County In the courts
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Christian T. Disterheft, 25; one day in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.
Jessica L. Dvorak, 36; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.
Roshad T.D. Grant, 29; 60 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.
Airyn N. Gray, 50; one day in jail, after being found guilty of physical control.
Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck
Paula S. Horning, 68; $651 fine, after being found guilty of reckless driving.
Terrance J. Howlett, 36; one day in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving.
Tyler D. Menge, 26; 10 days on a DOC work crew, after being found guilty of hit and run on an attended vehicle.
Erik M. Milton, 43; 90 days in jail, after being found guilty of resisting arrest and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Jeanette C. Parish, 65; one day in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving.
Salena L. Rafn, 28; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.
Romel S. Reyes, 54; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.
Amanda H. Rowland, 32; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving and hit and run of an unattended vehicle.
Caleb A. Sanford, 45; $500 fine, one day in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving.
Brian J. Taylor, 36; 69 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.
Samuel F. Tesch-Villa, 21; 15 days in jail, after being found guilty of knowing use of a controlled substance in public.
Journey E.M. Utley, 25; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.