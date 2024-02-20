Spokane County In the courts

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Christian T. Disterheft, 25; one day in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Jessica L. Dvorak, 36; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Roshad T.D. Grant, 29; 60 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Airyn N. Gray, 50; one day in jail, after being found guilty of physical control.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Paula S. Horning, 68; $651 fine, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Terrance J. Howlett, 36; one day in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving.

Tyler D. Menge, 26; 10 days on a DOC work crew, after being found guilty of hit and run on an attended vehicle.

Erik M. Milton, 43; 90 days in jail, after being found guilty of resisting arrest and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Jeanette C. Parish, 65; one day in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving.

Salena L. Rafn, 28; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Romel S. Reyes, 54; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Amanda H. Rowland, 32; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving and hit and run of an unattended vehicle.

Caleb A. Sanford, 45; $500 fine, one day in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving.

Brian J. Taylor, 36; 69 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Samuel F. Tesch-Villa, 21; 15 days in jail, after being found guilty of knowing use of a controlled substance in public.

Journey E.M. Utley, 25; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.