Details for Bloomsday 2024 announced; new theme and poster revealed

Bloomsday board member Mark Starr introduces Bill Robinson and his turkey vulture costume into the Bloomsday Hall of Fame during a news conference to kick off this year’s race Thursday at No-Li Brewhouse. Robinson has stood atop Doomsday Hill for the past 36 years welcoming runners up the steep grade. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

Festivities for Bloomsday officially began Thursday when race founder Don Kardong, members of its board of directors and even the 11-foot vulture that looms over racers at the top of Doomsday Hill met for the 2024 Bloomsday kickoff event.

Event organizers announced at No-Li Brewhouse in Spokane what’s new and what will stay the same for this year’s race.

The 48th annual Bloomsday will take place May 5. Like last year, the cost for entry is $28 until April 1, when it will increase to $35. The cost will increase again on May 2, to $50.

Organizers also revealed this year’s theme, “In Full Bloom,” and poster – a map of Spokane and the race’s route, layered over a prominent and colorful “2024.” Created by artist Art Mercz, the poster is inspired by connectedness and change.

This year’s volunteer T-shirts feature blue and yellow interlocking triangles, a nod to the logo for Expo ’74.

Kardong spoke at the event and gave a shoutout to Bloomsday’s “perennials,” racers who have participated in every race since it began in 1977. There are 75 perennials. The youngest is 59 and the oldest is 87, Kardong said.

“They sort of blend in with the crowd a little bit, so this year they’re getting really bright pink shirts,” he said.

Runners will again have the option to participate in Bloomsday virtually. The virtual race allows people all over the world and those who may have to work that day, like firefighters and police officers, a chance to participate, board president Dori Whitford said.

After its debut last year, the College Cup will return for its second year.

“This is a great deal for college students. It’s three people and $75 for the team,” Whitford said. “This is your opportunity to earn bragging rights for your school.”

The Junior Bloomsday race will be on April 14 at the Spokane Falls Community College campus. The 1-mile race is open to children in third to seventh grade. Finishers will receive a prize pack complete with a Silverwood ticket and a Dutch Bros drink voucher. Entry for Junior Bloomsday is $20.

Stephanie Webb, a Junior Bloomsday organizer, announced the creation of a scholarship to help students participate in the race who otherwise might be unable to.

“Something new this year that we are really excited to share is that we are starting a scholarship fund for kids in Title 1 schools who may not be able to participate and run in Junior Bloomsday,” she said. “It’s something we saw a need for last year.”

Webb welcomed individuals and companies to call the Bloomsday office if they wish to donate to the scholarship fund.

Each year, the Bloomsday board of directors chooses a charity to sponsor. This year, it’s Shriners Children’s Hospital.

The sponsorship comes at a special time for the hospital.

“2024 is actually a big milestone for our hospital. We’re actually celebrating 100 years of caring for kids,” Kristin Monasmith, director of marketing and communications with Shriners, said at the event.

The Bloomsday Trade Show, where runners can visit booths and pick up their bibs, will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 3 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 4 in the Spokane Convention Center.