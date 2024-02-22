Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Lance H. Krugel and Nicole M. Steenhard, both of Spokane.

Alrick C. Belton, of Spokane Valley and Meryanna A. Riklon, of Spokane.

Paul D. Thornton and Mallory L. Larabee, both of Spokane Valley.

David F. Dobyns and Sarah L. Daniel, both of Spokane.

Langkieo Langkieo and Diana Akilang, both of Spokane.

Joshua T. Masulit, of Spanaway, Wash. and Patricia A. Fernandez Abantao, of Spokane.

Andre M. Demarre and Molly G. Havriliak, both of Post Falls.

Jaycob W. Enzler and Kathryn T. Buechler, both of Liberty Lake.

Clifford M. Clifford and Abigayle P. Rhoades, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Richard Yake, et al. v. Semenik HVAC LLC, complaint for property damages.

Thomas E.E. Smith v. Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, et al., injunction.

CSC Kings View Realty LLC v. Norberto Castaneda, et al., restitution of premises.

12423 Mansfield Spokane LLC v. Joseph Pearce, restitution of premises.

Copper Landing LLC v. Ashton Milo, et al., restitution of premises.

12423 Mansfield Spokane LLC v. Eugene Tugirimana, restitution of premises.

Cedar Springs Estates Phase II LLC v. Love Fisher, restitution of premises.

NW Management LLC v. Lacey Major, et al., restitution of premises.

Sherwin Williams Company v. Johnson Brothers Painting LLC, et al., money claimed owed.

Bryan Hernandez v. Eastern State Hospital, medical malpractice.

John Vansant, et al. v. Jared A. Burton, et al., verified complaint for damages.

Karen Shroyer v. Camilla Zachary, et al., complaint for personal injuries.

Sarah Horton v. Riverview Lutheran Retirement Community of Spokane, complaint for damages based on wrongful termination.

Ryan Cristobal v. Adam Duvanich, et al., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

May, Ciara L. and Gordon, Jeffery R.

Smith, Monica and Richard L.

Roberts, Ashley H. and Ryan M.

Lewis, Kjirsten and Cuevas Talamantes, Manuel

Murillo, Robert A. and Kuluo, Sarah N.

Cruz, Colby and Hillary

Matthews, Kimberly K. and Michael A.

Matthews, Kate and McGrew, Tara

Camacho, Judy A. and Donaldson, Stewart

Criminal sentencings

Judge Dean T. Chuang

Erin R. Pacheco, 39; one month in jail with one month credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Alonzo Vargas, 19; two days in jail with two days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to unlawful imprisonment – domestic violence.

Vincent E. Saldivar, 46; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

John T. Belbin, 57; 37 days in jail with 37 days credit for time served, 12 month probation, after being found guilty of two counts of violation of order, obstructing and residential burglary – domestic violence.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Travis R. Crane, 31; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and second-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Craig S. McDonald, 54; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to stalking – domestic violence and two counts of violation of order.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Corey A. Anderson, 49; one day in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Kayle A. Campobasso, 21; 27 days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Michael J. Collins, 51; 45 days in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault and protection order violation.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Benites B. Micky, 34; 180 days in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of protection order violation.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Todd D. Pearson, 55; 19 days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation and fourth-degree assault.

Cole F. Reynoso, 29; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Kody M. Schmautz, 33; two days in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault and protection order violation.