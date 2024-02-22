Dolly Parton congratulates Beyoncé on ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’

By Evan Rosen New York Daily News New York Daily News

Beyoncé’s transition into country music is being applauded by one of the genre’s living legends.

“I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album. So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single. Can’t wait to hear the full album!” Dolly Parton posted Thursday on Instagram.

Her post came after Beyoncé’s song “Texas Hold ‘Em” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart on Tuesday.

The achievement was a historic milestone, as it made her the first Black woman to ever sit atop the Hot Country Songs chart.

Another track from the album, titled “16 Carriages,” came in at No. 9 on the list. So far, they are the only two songs that the 42-year-old Grammy record-holder has released from her new album, “Act II.”

The full album, set to be released March 29, was announced during the Super Bowl as part of an advertisement with Verizon.

Beyoncé’s venture into country music has also received support from country singer Darius Rucker, who told TMZ on Thursday that he thought “Texas Hold ‘Em” was a “great song,” and that he hoped the album would finally bring her an album of the year award at next year’s Grammys.

But it hasn’t all been love for Beyoncé in recent days, as an Oklahoma country station caught backlash for allegedly denying a fan’s request for Beyoncé’s song back on Feb. 13. The station’s general manager said in a statement to The Tennessean that the outlet weren’t against playing the song, but that it “has to chart a little bit higher for us to add it.”