Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jorge L. Carrasco and Taylor N. Coffell, both of Cheney.

Michael P. Smalley and Amanda D. Brown, both of Spokane.

Camden S. Clegg and Stefani K. Stevens, both of Mead.

Aaron J. Guillen and Aiyana L. Snow, both of Spokane Valley.

Hyungeol Kim and Miriam E. Garcia, both of Spokane.

Jimson Takakiro and Valley B. Roman, both of Spokane Valley.

Lester Jacob and Rica Kornak, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Wells Fargo Bank National Association v. Amanda Brennan, money claimed owed.

Liberty Park Apartments LLC v. Stacy L. Rudd Easley, restitution of premises.

NE Mogul LLC v. Taylor Johnson, et al., restitution of premises.

Venkatachalam Shanmugasundaram, et al. v. Rodriguez, Katherine M. Rodriguez, restitution of premises.

Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners v. Amber Richardson, restitution of premises.

Flat Oceans LLC v. Rod Knight, restitution of premises.

LTR Real Estate Investments LLC v. Josh Gavin, et al., restitution of premises.

Homeriver Washington LLC v. Cindy Dopkins, restitution of premises.

301 Main Ave LLC v. Mohamed Samura, restitution of premises.

Rosewood Club Associates LLC v. Amber Pegg, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Nichole L. Clem, restitution of premises.

Hope House LLC v. John Ensminger, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Anthony St. John, restitution of premises.

Brent E. Burris v. Christina McMackin, restitution of premises.

Seattle Apartment Managers LLC v. Brayan Urzua, restitution of premises.

Brent E. Burris v. Julie Rodriguez, restitution of premises.

Seattle Apartment Managers LLC v. Lisa C. Hudley, restitution of premises.

Security Properties Residential LLC v. Ashley Stannard, et al., restitution of premises.

Pope Francis Haven LLC v. Brittany Frisbie, et al., restitution of premises.

Discover Bank v. Robert Adams, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Brittany T. Manandic, money claimed owed.

Randy G. Milne, et al. v. David Geaudreau, et al., claim for relief of contract.

Patrick Ream v. Sylvi and Bri General Contractor LLC, et al., complaint.

Ann M. Demakas, et al. v. Multicare Health System, complaint.

Cory Nemeth v. Richard P. Marks, et al., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Porter, Arianna R. and Nicolas D.

Napier, Christine A. and Cargile, Darren H.

Altukhov, Anna and Vladimir V.

Parker, Blake F. and Rachel L.

Stone, Eija G.K. and Joseph T.

Barr, Theodore E. and Julianne M.

Larson, Vicky L. and Kniser, Lawrence

Plumlee, Gary J. and Amanda C.

Cornett, Tisha J. and David F.

Pasamonte, Lexi S. and Fissette, Strom B.

Pippin, Adam M. and Anna C.

Puente, Maria O. and Puente Garcia, Juan

Pettey, Tiffany and Scot

Ojeda De Jesus, Francisco and Sanchez, Saira G.

Kirilovich, Diana L. and Aleksandr S.

Green, Danielle R. and Fris-Hockaday, Trevor J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Dean T. Chuang

Darrel J. Rosco, 52; 10 months in jail, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and third-degree assault of a child.

Christian A. Cook, 27; $2,088 restitution, three months in jail with three months credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated.

Justin M. Anest, 51; 60 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to witness tampering, harassment and five counts of violation of order.

Phillip J. Davis, 34; 89-plus months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to possession of heroin with intent to deliver and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Autumn J. Worley, 39; two days in jail with two days credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Ethan A. Colby, 56; $800 restitution, three days in jail with three days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Zachary R. McGlocklin, 32; $1,774.53 restitution, 180 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter and three counts of second-degree assault.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Harl A. Stanford, 39; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after pleading guilty to harassment and criminal mischief.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Kiel A. Kiter and Jade F. Kiter, Colville; debts of $286,405.

Richard A. Frederick, Spokane; debts of $62,699.

Aaron W. Radford and Haley J. Radford, Otis Orchards; debts of $612,276.

John Fricke and Cristina Fricke, Spokane; debts not listed.

Marisa A. J. Sica, Medical Lake; debts of $23,599.

Tonya Bracey, Spokane; debts of $34,504.

Cristina L. Lerch, Spokane; debts of $27,382.

Michelle D. Lawson, Greenacres; debts of $108,810.

Derrick A. Neal, Spokane; debts of $21,666.

Michelle M. Winterroth, Spokane Valley; debts of $175,503.

Shaun M. Hegney, Spokane; debts of $144,361.

Wage-earner petitions

Cynthia R. Murphy and Christopher J. Rose, Spokane; debts of $1,404,903.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Andrew L. Hampton, 30; one day in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Andrew L. Hampton, 30; 69 days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Derek D. Leeds, 35; 79 days in jail, after being found guilty of protection order violation.

Justin L. McClure, 27; 10 days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.