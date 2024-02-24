‘She’s such a consistent performer’: Mead’s Dezlyn Lundquist leaves with three medals from State 3A gymnastics meet

By Terry Wood The Spokesman-Review

BELLEVUE – Wearing three medals draped around her neck. Dezlyn Lundquist of Mead expressed satisfaction with her effort Saturday at the individual event finals of the State 3A/2A gymnastics meet at Sammamish High School.

“This was a good meet,” she said. “It was a fun time.”

Lundquist took second in floor exercise with a score of 9.65, third on uneven bars (9.4) and eighth on vault (9.15). All that after placing second in all-around during Friday’s team competition.

“She’s such a consistent performer,” said Mead coach Hanna Bjerkestrand, who had three gymnasts, all juniors, competing in the individual finals.

Jacquie Bonnett, a senior from Mt. Spokane, also claimed a second-place medal, posting a 9.35 on vault after executing a high-flying sequence of maneuvers – a roundoff entry with a half-turn onto the vault, followed by a full turn off. The result was a season-high score for her.

“It was kind of nice to focus on one event only,” Bonnett said. “Being able to focus on just vault, I was in my zone when it was my turn. It feels really good to finish like this.”

Lundquist took first on floor in 2023 and missed repeating by just 0.075 of a point. All-around champion Seema Borgmann of Sammamish won floor (9.725) and vault (9.5). Aria Lewis of Seattle’s Holy Names won bars (9.5) and balance beam (9.65).

Lundquist, who finished ninth in state in pole vault last year, expressed no disappointment about placing second this year.

“It was a good routine,” she said. “Scores don’t matter. Placement doesn’t matter. I just wanted to be proud of what I did. “

Teammate Tabitha Pierce took fourth on floor (9.475) and ninth on bars (8.525). Brooklyn Lawrence of North Central tied for sixth on beam (9.125).

Mead moves back up to 4A next season, the classification where the school won its lone state championship in 2012. With fellow juniors Pierce and Abagail Fielding (14th on floor Saturday), Lundquist has high hopes for the 2025 state meet.

“We’re going to have a good team,” she said. “I just want to keep getting better.”

Bjerkestrand has three sophomores and three freshmen also eligible to return next year.

“As a team, our main focus will be improving start values on vault and bars, which make us even more competitive,” she said. “Then we need to keep doing what we do, which is to have fun.”