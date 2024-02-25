Letters for Feb. 25, 2024

Affordable Homes Act a critical resource we need

As a dedicated primary care provider, I consistently witness firsthand the impact that housing stability has on the health of my patients. The critical link between housing and health is undeniable, as stable and secure housing serves as a fundamental determinant of an individual’s overall well-being.

The Affordable Homes Act (HB 2276/SB 6191) would create sustainable funding for affordable homes for all, including our farm workers, people with disabilities who need supportive housing and families living paycheck to paycheck.

For many families selling their homes, this legislation is a tax cut because it raises the threshold for the lowest tax rate. The funding would come from an additional 1% tax on property sales over $3.025 million. So, only those selling multimillion dollar properties would end up paying more.

More and more renters and homeowners in Spokane are struggling to make ends meet. Meanwhile, many wealthy property owners and developers have blocked efforts to build more homes that working people can afford. The Affordable Homes Act can help build and preserve affordable homes for Spokane’s working and lower-income residents – something we desperately need.

Aimee Svendsen

Spokane

Why high-profile Democrats aren’t running

Emry Dinman’s Feb. 19 article, “Democrats eye chance to flip E. Wash. seat” lists the current candidates, mentions popular existing office holders that will not run and shares Democrat party official’s necessary optimistic statements.

OK, it’s a decent and informative article that avoids mentioning why it is a long shot effort and why high-profile Democrats are not running. The answer is the upcoming candidacy of former state Sen. and current Spokane County Treasurer Michael Baumgartner. He is an Eastern Washington native, proven leader, vote-getter and effective office holder. Sen. Andy Billig and/or Rep. Marcus Riccelli have implicitly stated this by not running.

Ed Walther

Moses Lake

Republicans want gun violence

Hopefully the bill the state House passed will pass in the Senate and be signed into law. I’m sure we’ll hear more screeds from people such as Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, claiming people who don’t report stolen guns will be victimized. Nope. They didn’t secure their weapons properly, the guns were stolen, they just have to report it. That’s not hard. They’re not victims if they ignore the law and refuse to report the theft.

Then there’s the “brilliant” claim, from another Republican, that we’re “allowing people to break into cars.” No, my little one, we’re not. Those people are criminals and will be prosecuted. That has nothing to do with people leaving a weapon in an unattended vehicle and then not reporting the theft.

That same person complained about the people who go away for vacation and then can’t quickly figure out their guns are stolen. If they can’t check, they can’t be trusted to own guns. Also, if they don’t have a gun safe, I really have no sympathy for them. Those should also be mandatory.

Republicans claim to dislike the number of guns that get into criminal hands, but then do everything they can to help those criminals get guns. This is the GOP.

David Teich

Spokane Valley

Idaho Caucus is alienating Idahoans

As a busy mom of three, I was shocked to learn about the upcoming Idaho Republican caucus. The caucus is a new concept we had to learn about in the first place, since the party is pushing away from the traditional presidential primary.

Saturdays are hectic enough with soccer games, lacrosse practice and wrestling matches. My family simply doesn’t have the luxury of sitting around all morning to attend a caucus. We depend on absentee ballots, longer poll hours and a quick, efficient voting process.

The decision to hold a caucus feels like a deliberate exclusion of families like mine and countless other Idahoans who juggle multiple commitments. How can the Republican Party claim to represent all Idahoans when they implement a voting method that alienates so many?

I urge the Idaho GOP to reconsider and prioritize accessibility and inclusivity in our electoral process. Let’s ensure that every voice is heard, regardless of their schedule or circumstances.

Stephanie Dahl

Boise

Keeping up Valley manufacturing

I am a former president of the United Steelworkers Union that represents more than 1,100 hourly workers here in the Spokane Valley, most of whom are employed by Kaiser-Aluminum.

Our manufacturing jobs here in the Spokane Valley support hundreds of families by providing livable wages with good benefits. The products we manufacture strengthen our national security and support our domestic supply chain.

One of the things our manufacturers have in common is that they all depend on electricity, and in order to conduct operations and be competitive, the electricity we consume must be available, affordable and preferably low carbon. Most manufacturers typically look ahead 5-20 years to determine what business conditions will look like before making decisions to invest capital for upgrades and expansion projects. The uncertainty of what future electrical rates will cost coupled with concerns related to availability and reliability will likely dampen the prospects of future capital investment for some of our industrial sector businesses.

In the labor world, capital investment equates to job security for industrial workers and their families. Lack of investment can result in the curtailment of operations due to the inability to compete. In turn, this typically results in a loss of jobs. That raises the question of what impact this would have on municipal revenues and the subsequent public services they provide to our community. We don’t have to look far to find past examples of the negative impact this has had on communities where significant job losses have occurred.

Daniel Wilson

Spokane Valley

Speak up, CMR

Now that she has announced her retirement, I sincerely hope that Rep. McMorris Rodgers will dedicate the last months of her career to the advancement of stalled but much needed bipartisan legislation, such as the aid package for Ukraine recently passed by the Senate, and a compromise boarder security bill. This would of course displease Speaker Johnson and many of her House colleagues, but it would be the right and courageous thing to do.

Cathy seems to have spent most of her career kowtowing to caucus leadership, sitting quietly and obediently on the sidelines, waiting for instructions. Her public statements rarely amount to anything more than vague, politically safe platitudes. Throughout her tenure she has repeatedly avoided meetings with constituents to discuss controversial issues other than when the audience is limited exclusively to her supporters. She has always presented herself as a strong supporter of the military, yet she has failed to criticize Donald Trump’s reckless foreign policies, his pandering to Putin and his recent comments regarding NATO. She even remained silent on Trump’s criticism and bullying of honored military veterans.

Now she has an opportunity to put aside political expediency and do something meaningful for her constituents, and perhaps in the process salvage a modicum of respectability for her legacy.

C’mon Cathy, raise your voice and advocate for a cessation of the current House dysfunction.

John Charyk

Spokane

Why should taxpayer dollars go to Kaiser?

I am a Kaiser Aluminum retiree, so I was interested to see that the state proposes to subsidize the company to the tune of almost $5 million to replace obsolete boilers (Lawmakers Pitch Spokane Area Projects). This raises several questions. Is the replacement a good business decision for Kaiser? Why should taxpayer dollars be funneled to a private company? How much taxpayer money is slated for other similar industrial subsidies across the state? Will this newspaper, or any others, investigate this use of tax money? Inquiring minds want to know.

Richard Jeltsch

Spokane

Grateful for the levy pass, but we can do better

I am so grateful to Spokane voters for the approval of the recent Spokane Public Schools levy. Today’s students will be our future employees, business owners, medical providers, civic leaders and, most importantly, neighbors. Investing in a robust and well-rounded educational experience is vital to supporting our entire community.

I am hopeful that a future SPS bond will gain enough support to pass. SPS maintains 57 school buildings for the 30,000 students enrolled in the district. Washington state provides no funds for school building improvement or replacement unless local voters pass a bond. Many of our current buildings are between 60 and 100 years old. These schools are in desperate need of remodels or replacements. I would encourage voters to go see some of the schools that were on the bond. Students at Madison and Adams elementary schools and Garry Middle School as well as others need our support. The SPS board is taking a measured approach to replacing, improving and maintaining buildings. I for one prefer a slow and steady pace as opposed to waiting for emergencies.

I hope the SPS board will listen to voter feedback and bring a new bond to the voters in November. All Spokane Public School students deserve safe and well-maintained school buildings in which to learn.

Kate Sheffield

Spokane