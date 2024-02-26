Spokane Public Schools’ experiencing network outages affecting phones and internet

After a blustery night, Spokane Public Schools on Monday experienced system-wide outages in their internet and phone network.

Following Sunday night’s wind storm, the network located at the downtown district office likely experienced a power surge, according to district spokesperson Ryan Lancaster. The power surge affected the whole district, leading to downed phones and internet services at the nearly 60-facility district.

The phones at schools were up and running around the end of the school day, while some schools’ internet had yet to be restored as the district repairs the network.

Staff used hotspots and texts to send out messaging to families from the office.

If parents were unable to reach schools during the day, Lancaster said they could reach schools via the app Let’s Talk, call the district office or visit schools in person.

In schools without internet access, Lancaster said students were learning “the old-fashioned way”: “from books and such.”