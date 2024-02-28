Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Richard T. O’Boyle and Casiah J. Brown, both of Spokane.

Christopher A. Fedelleck and Shanain L. Roy, both of Newport, Wash.

Gina A. De Lorme and Thea G. Scherwinka, both of Plummer, Idaho.

Christian C. Hudson and Kourtney R. Hilliard, both of Airway Heights.

Anthony Juarez and Joanna R. Quilatan Pascual, both of Spokane.

Jacob H. Rooksby and Kelly M. Drew, both of Spokane.

Travis J. Mazulo and Danielle M. Rawson, both of Chattaroy.

Michael S. Savin, of Spokane, and Anna Grigoryan, of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Jane M. Hession, et al. v. 29 FTW LLC, et al., land use petition.

Cancer Care Northwest Foundation v. 1369 Entertainment LLC, et al., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Paget, Casey P. and Sarah D.

Mattis, Kimberly A. and Timothy J.

Barry, Audrey S. and William T.

Canfield, Pamela J. and Robert E.

Robbins, Daniel R. and Katie D.

Weathers, Shawna S. and Wayne B.

Fitzpatrick, Joshua and Cassandra

Naosu, Jezebel and Kicho

Havko, Meghan and Harper

Bremer, Beth A. and Nathan L.

Gray, Mia J. and Jamal L.

Hudkins, Timothy and Carly

Krahn, Lori and Richard

Weatherly, Melissa and Richard

Loft, Chase M. and Stephanie A.

Guinsler, Elizabeth and Joseph L.

Pirello, Kevin and Wood, Pamela J.

Rajeev, Rajendra and Vaishali

Zinicola, Stephanie and Vincent J.

Angulo-Carrillo, Maria Del Rocio and Chavez-Lujano, Enriquie

Lara Hernandez, Jorge and Ramos-Velazquez, Maria Del Carmen

Nechytaylo, Oksana and Pavlo

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Shawn A. Titus, 48; $14,300 restitution, 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree assault, attempted second-degree robbery, first-degree theft, second-degree identity theft and bail jumping.

Athos J. Turner, 35; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Jesse W. Norris, 32; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, 24 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of second-degree identity theft and second-degree possession of stolen property.

Jakobee M.D. Orr, 20; 11 days in jail with 11 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Joseph A. Maners, 34; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft and third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Joshua Dianiska, 37; 24 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree robbery.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Shane C. Mayfield, 51; $500 restitution, 60 days electronic home monitoring, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Kileedon W. Hoyt, 41; 12 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Dustin C. Block, 48; $1,300 restitution, six months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of depictions of minors engaged in sex explicit conduct.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Sibomana Medison, 42; 17 days in jail, after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated and third-degree malicious mischief.

Ezekial I.L. Olson, 24; 28 days in jail, after pleading guilty to malicious mischief – property and third-degree malicious mischief – physical damage.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

David R. Spencer, 31; four days in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault, harassment and two counts of protection order violation.