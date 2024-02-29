Spokane Valley Tech High School Honor Roll
Spokane Valley Tech has announced its first-semester honor roll for the 2023-24 school year. Eligible students are listed first by grade and GPA, then alphabetically by last name.
Ninth grade
4.0: Adrian Dryden, Lucas Erickson, Cooper Florence, Allison Justus, Samuel McConnell, Scott Perkins, Lincoln Turner
3.5 and above: Teagan Aspinwall, Cougar Corson, Nathaniel Damron, Parker Dao, Elan Eva, Wayne Fivecoat, Samuel Hackney, Austin Hazard, Kian Henry-Sutherland, Abigail Hill, Kaitlyn Hoyt, Noah Lueck, Katherine Metzger, Nathan Moss, Censi Pritchett, Annabelle Sawatzki, Turner Schelley, Rebecca Smith
10th grade
4.0: Wyatt Broach, Noah Cook, Ancel Haroldsen, Kaden Kirsch, Carter Moss, Owen Phillips, Isabelle Romine, Nicholas Strandlof
3.5 and above: Aidan Allan, Aile Carter, Drew Creese, Ciara Fivecoat, Timothy Goode, Samuel Jeakins, Sal Kerns, Alaina Kudrna, Kate Larson, Duncan Mohorcich, Chloe Nelson, Cy Nelson, Cooper Olmstead-Abrams, Nathan Peterson, Braiden Porter, Joshua Rose, Tayten Sale, Sienna Walker, Cole Weinrich
11th grade
4.0: Lily Chrisman, Makayla Cloward, Elijah Papineau, Noelle Schultz, Justin Thompson
3.5 and above: Destiny Adams, Dustin Bucholtz, Zachary Cifrese, Alexander Delegard, Carson Gardner, Boaz Godfrey, Matthew Hammons, Katherine Harned, Brody Hynes, Levi Keevy, Spencer Langston, Braden Meeks, Samuel Molloy, Cooper Scott, Rosalind Terhaar, Logan Wolfe
12th grade
4.0: Kenneth Blycker, Kaelan Conroy, Sabrie Culver, Walker Jones, Jaxon McArthur, James McConnell, Logan Roal, Ethan Swatzell
3.5 and above: Lucille Beadle, Karis Bokma, Alicia Brooks, Morgan Cavanagh, Nicholas Danzer, Quinn Henderson, Aidan Hoag, Logan Kennedy, Chance Lalonde, Alexander Madden, Logan McMaster, Isaac Parker, Logan Schreifer, Egan Scofield, Caine Sonko, Aster Spessard-Auckerman