Spokane County

Marriage licenses

William T. Schreiber, of Spokane Valley, and Christy L. Sumner, of Spokane.

Richard G. Watson, of Spokane, and Helene S. Meyerhoff, of Hannover, Germany.

Roderick B. Stern and Kathleen M. Lee, both of Deer Park.

Tyson G. Day, of Harriman, Utah, and Maggie A. Bateman, of Eagle Mountain, Utah.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Beau West Apartments LLC v. Erica Kennedy, et al., restitution of premises.

Pavel Turlak v. Philip J. Jenson, seeking quiet title.

Shera Group LLC v. DDSBHSJ LLC, et al., verified complaint.

NDT Wholesales LLC, et al. v. PNT Wholesale LLC, et al., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Hickson, Schaidaa and Kevin B.

Burdick, Bailey M. and Ryan D.

Ingram, Isabel K. and Wolrehammer, Hayden J.

Lovelace, Chardonnay M. and Hamilton, Thomas N.

Miller, Katherine L. and Justin L.

Oneto, David P. and Smith Oneto, Janet R.

Duran, Theresa M. and David

Mendoza, Jose and Amanda M.

Roberts-Cserhati, Ramona and Cserhati, Laszlo

Ren, Lekang and Li, Ang

Criminal sentencings

Judge Marla L. Polin

Cassandra L. Graves, 33; 22 days in jail with 22 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Jerome E. Eaglelite, 29; 63 days in jail with 63 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass, resisting arrest and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Felicia L. Ross, 34; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after pleading guilty to attempted false statement, alternation or forgery – certificate of title.

Judge Dean T. Chuang

Jack R. Envolsen, 21; $700 restitution, 120 hours of community service, six months probation, after pleading guilty to failure to remain at the scene of an accident – injured person.

Nicole L. McClenahan, 43; 12 months probation, after pleading guilty of fourth-degree assault and failure to remain at the scene of an accident – injured person.

Harley L. Burns, 52; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of violation of order and third-degree malicious mischief – domestic violence.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Michael R. Alexander, 41; 90 days in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving.

Noah S. Anderson, 29; 15 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Colton R. Curry, 32; 31 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass.

Chase J. Earl-West, 34; 30 days in jail, after being found guilty of obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Cori E. Foster, 38; $250 fine, one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Kate M.G. Flegeau, 34; $990 fine, two days in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Cassandra Graves, 33; 17 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Mathew J.A. Patterson, 25; seven days in jail, after being found guilty of two counts of third-degree theft.

Debra F. Swan, 35; 15 days in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree building trespass.