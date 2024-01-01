State representative introduces bill to address increase in graffiti along state roadways

Chronicle (Centralia, Wash.)

OLYMPIA – Among the many new bills currently being drafted and proposed ahead of Washington’s 2024 legislative session, which is set to convene on Jan. 8, is House Bill 1989, introduced by Rep. Andrew Barkis, R-Olympia. The bill is meant to address an uptick in graffiti vandalism seen along the state’s roadways.

“Graffiti is not just an eyesore; it is also a costly nuisance that threatens public safety and drains taxpayer dollars,” Barkis said in a news release. “If passed by the Legislature and signed into law, (HB) 1989 will empower us to protect our infrastructure investments, hold perpetrators accountable and reclaim public spaces for all to enjoy. We cannot allow the actions of a few to continue shaping the narrative of our communities.”

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, there has been an increase in graffiti vandalism on state roads over the last few years.

“Newly completed bridges, overpasses, walls and other structures are often hot spots for these crimes as they offer a fresh blank canvas for taggers,” a WSDOT blog post stated. “Active construction projects with new or closed sections of roads also attract activity because there is no traffic there at night.”

According to the post, WSDOT maintenance teams spent $1.4 million over the past two years removing graffiti, and WSDOT staff expect that amount to increase over the next biennium.

HB 1989 seeks to deter graffiti vandalism with a three-pronged approach, beginning with research conducted by WSDOT, testing if anti-graffiti products and paints can be used effectively on highway walls and other infrastructure surfaces, including bridges and overpasses.

WSDOT would be required to report its findings and recommendations to the Legislature by Dec. 31, 2024.

Second, HB 1989 would attempt to create strategic deterrence measures against graffiti by utilizing WSDOT-owned traffic cameras not utilized for tolling or construction zone safety enforcements to identify perpetrators.

“Captured evidence would facilitate legal action against culprits, sending a clear message of zero tolerance,” the release added.

Finally, HB 1989 would require WSDOT to coordinate with the Washington State Patrol, the Washington state Attorney General’s Office, state park officers, local prosecuting attorney offices and other local law enforcement agencies to pursue charges against those caught engaging in graffiti vandalism.

HB 1989 is awaiting committee assignment and will be considered during the 2024 legislative session. This bill has also been sponsored by Rep. Sam Low, R-Lake Stevens.