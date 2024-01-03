Dane Erikstrup’s 32 points helps Eastern Washington win comfortably at South Dakota

From staff reports

VERMILLION, South Dakota – Junior Dane Erikstrup scored a career-high 32 points – the most by an Eastern Washington men’s basketball player this season – to lead the Eagles to a 93-79 win over South Dakota on Wednesday night at Sanford Coyote Sports Center .

Erikstrup also set career highs for made field goals (11 of 19) and made 3s (7 of 12) as the Eagles got back to .500 on the season (7-7 ) by winning for the sixth time in their past seven games.

As a team, Eastern shot 51.6%, including 18 of 39 from 3-point range, setting season highs in both attempted and made 3s.

EWU junior Cedric Coward scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to record his second double-double of the season.

Jake Kyman added 11 points and five assists for the Eagles.

Bostyn Holt had 30 points – nearly double his previous season-high of 16 points – to lead the Coyotes (8-8), who lost for the fourth time in their past five games.

In the second half, the Eagles led by as many as 23 points – and never by fewer than 10 – and with the win earned the Big Sky 1½ points in the inaugural Big Sky–Summit League Challenge.

Eastern will wrap up its two games of the challenge with a home game at 2 p.m. Saturday against North Dakota State.