Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Renagade J. Wright and Kori M. Courson, both of Deer Park.

Michael J. Schumacher and Tammie S. Robb, both of Spokane.

Lajar Rilometo and Doresty Daniel, both of Spokane.

Timothy A. Diko and Cho Ki, both of Spokane.

Noah Raver and Katrina King, both of Spokane.

Lawrence W. Garvin and Jennifer S. McPherson, both of Spokane.

Abdullahi Nuhu and Jelena Gveric, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Thomas E.E. Smith v. Quality Loan Corp of Washington, et al., injunction.

Progressive Direct Insurance Company and Thomas P. Dineen v. Shon M. Reitnauer Jr., complaint for property damages.

Progressive Casualty Insurance Company and Andrian Dziubenko v. Ashley M. Rivera, complaint for property damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Isbey, Darcey M. and Michael K.

Swanson, Avigail and Taten B.

Holzer, Kristie L. and Chad D.

Cripe, Rebecca M. and Todd M.

Garcia, Tanya A. and Rojelio M.

Sullivan, Debra and Steven

Tyson, Rachel L. and Seth M.

Ault, Kristine A. and Christopher M.

Weigel, Mary and Gary R.

Sweitzer, Cynthia and William

Grady, Michelle L. and Shannon S.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Sherry Matt, 44; $1,440 fee, two days in jail, 36 months probation, after being found guilty of first-degree driving while intoxicated.

Steven E. Bronowski, 36; $2,415 fee, seven days in jail, 36 months probation, after being found guilty of reckless driving and first-degree driving with a suspended license.

Mathew E. Gregory, 54; 12 months probation, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass and knowing possession of a controlled substance.

Angel C. Cork, 28; seven days in jail, six months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Elaine D. Ahenakew, 46; $2,024.69 fee, one day in jail, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Owen R. Baldwin, 24; $1,323.85 fee, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Lillian J. Bartkowiak, 22; $1,382.21 fee, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Michael J. Reum Hallock, 26; $3,260.10 fee, 40 hours of community service, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Tami L. Slater, 45; $747.24 fee, 16 hours of community service, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Quinton R.D. Van Horne, 27; $1,780.12 fee, one day in jail, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

James E. Reed, 34; $1,710.50 fee, one day in jail, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.