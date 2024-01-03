Washington records
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Renagade J. Wright and Kori M. Courson, both of Deer Park.
Michael J. Schumacher and Tammie S. Robb, both of Spokane.
Lajar Rilometo and Doresty Daniel, both of Spokane.
Timothy A. Diko and Cho Ki, both of Spokane.
Noah Raver and Katrina King, both of Spokane.
Lawrence W. Garvin and Jennifer S. McPherson, both of Spokane.
Abdullahi Nuhu and Jelena Gveric, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Thomas E.E. Smith v. Quality Loan Corp of Washington, et al., injunction.
Progressive Direct Insurance Company and Thomas P. Dineen v. Shon M. Reitnauer Jr., complaint for property damages.
Progressive Casualty Insurance Company and Andrian Dziubenko v. Ashley M. Rivera, complaint for property damages.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Isbey, Darcey M. and Michael K.
Swanson, Avigail and Taten B.
Holzer, Kristie L. and Chad D.
Cripe, Rebecca M. and Todd M.
Garcia, Tanya A. and Rojelio M.
Sullivan, Debra and Steven
Tyson, Rachel L. and Seth M.
Ault, Kristine A. and Christopher M.
Weigel, Mary and Gary R.
Sweitzer, Cynthia and William
Grady, Michelle L. and Shannon S.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Aimee N. Maurer
Sherry Matt, 44; $1,440 fee, two days in jail, 36 months probation, after being found guilty of first-degree driving while intoxicated.
Steven E. Bronowski, 36; $2,415 fee, seven days in jail, 36 months probation, after being found guilty of reckless driving and first-degree driving with a suspended license.
Mathew E. Gregory, 54; 12 months probation, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass and knowing possession of a controlled substance.
Angel C. Cork, 28; seven days in jail, six months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.
Elaine D. Ahenakew, 46; $2,024.69 fee, one day in jail, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.
Owen R. Baldwin, 24; $1,323.85 fee, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of reckless driving.
Lillian J. Bartkowiak, 22; $1,382.21 fee, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of reckless driving.
Judge Richard M. Leland
Michael J. Reum Hallock, 26; $3,260.10 fee, 40 hours of community service, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of reckless driving.
Tami L. Slater, 45; $747.24 fee, 16 hours of community service, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of reckless driving.
Quinton R.D. Van Horne, 27; $1,780.12 fee, one day in jail, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of reckless driving.
James E. Reed, 34; $1,710.50 fee, one day in jail, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.