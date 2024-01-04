Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Richard J. Dalton and Briana M. Avila, both of Spokane.

Alrick G. Ottey and Tina L. Yarborough, both of Spokane.

Robert H. Nickels and Darrelle R. Minckler, both of Liberty Lake.

Roberto F. Gonzalez and Martha D.G. Delgado, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Lloyd P. Spooner Jr. v. Carolyn Spooner Lake, seeking quiet title.

Spokane Urban Ministries v. Donovan McIver, restitution of premises.

Security Properties Residential LLC v. Tia Wilson, restitution of premises.

Basalt Ridge LLC v. Shania Witcher, restitution of premises.

Basalt Ridge LLC v. Stephanie Oei, restitution of premises.

Whitewater Creek Inc. v. Vickie Knerr, restitution of premises.

Copper River Apartments LLC v. Donald Stone, restitution of premises.

Aspen DCE III Investments LLC v. Nancy Lamere, restitution of premises.

Cedar Summit Estates Phase I v, Anndrea Woodson, restitution of premises.

Palouse Family Apartments LLC v. Jessica Gallagher, restitution of premises.

Pinehurst Development LLC v. Leah Jackson, restitution of premises.

Rosewood Club Associates LLC v. Tayln Ferullo, restitution of premises.

Palouse Family Apartments LLC v. April Beekman, restitution of premises.

Cooper George LLC v. Christopher Nelson, restitution of premises.

Ridpath Club Apartments LLC v. Mary Bell, restitution of premises.

Vintage at Spokane LLC v. Arnold Kimsey, restitution of premises.

MST Westminster LLC v. Sunny Hand, restitution of premises.

12423 Mansfield Spokane LLC v. Joshua Matthews, restitution of premises.

Deer Creek Investors VII LLC v. Russell Singleton, restitution of premises.

LC Gogo West LLC v. Tanisha Ford, restitution of premises.

Northwest Restoration Operating Inc. v. Jamie Peter, et al., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Attwood, Hilary A. and Jett E.

Montgomery, Christopher; and Martin, Anna M.

Steele, Alison D. and Robert R.

Davidson, Dylan S. and Bethany A.

Petek, Cary A. and Kimberly J.

Toledo, Patricia A.; and Toledo Ferras, Heyko

Ludwick, Kelly and Indiana

Williams, Jennie and Geno

Haynes, Marcy and David

Jones, Martha G.; and Raine Jones, Meadow W.

Derose, Angela M. and Kevin C. II

Acosta, Christina M. and Jack J.

Operana, Megan L. and Philemon Y.

Legal separations granted

Chagnon, Patrick and Martha

Criminal sentencings

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Tomas Gonzalez-Gutierrez, 23; 89 days in jail with 89 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Anita M. Degregg, 28; $1,457.99 restitution, 82 days in jail with 82 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle and theft of a motor vehicle.

Loralee E. Kivett, 36; 60 days in jail with 60 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Casey L. Barker, 41; 12 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order and criminal mischief.

Kevin C. Rounds, 35; 43 days in jail with 43 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Jesse O. Spies, 36; $700 restitution, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief – domestic violence.

Tylor S. Forester, 33; one month in jail with 23 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.