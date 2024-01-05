Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Kyle J. Wilson and Ashley L. Routsis, both of Spokane.

Luke A. Skipper and Nora A. Long, both of Spokane.

Jimmie D. Jackson and Esperanza H. Cavazos, both of Spokane.

Krista K. Perry, of Lewiston, and Ruth S. Gutierrez Gallardo, of Spokane.

Syed A.A. Shah, of Porter, Texas, and Nur Yuce, of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Rosewood Club Associates LLC v. Serenity Steele, restitution of premises.

Ridpath Club Apartments LLC v. Lewis Franke, restitution of premises.

Barry W. Davidson v. Cazier Enterprises,

Pacific Properties and Investments LLC v. Sarah Lagerstrom, et al., restitution of premises.

U815 LLC v. Starr Xanadu, restitution of premises.

Central Lofts LLC v. Roger Shorten, et al., restitution of premises.

Winter Heights LLC v. Steven Rogers, et al., restitution of premises.

Winter Heights LLC v. Lynette Moss, restitution of premises.

Winter Heights LLC v. Kayln Wallace, restitution of premises.

Winter Heights LLC v Cynthia Beemer, restitution of premises.

Winter Heights LLC v. Rachel Heaton, restitution of premises.

Winter Heights LLC v. Bradley Strate, et al., restitution of premises.

Winter Heights LLC v. Eric Schubach, et al., restitution of premises.

Richard J. Whitaker v. Rachel L. Jacobs, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

All Star Property Management LLC v. Gary Stern, restitution of premises.

NW Management LLC v. Sean M. Deer, restitution of premises.

Trista Dammel v. Michael Cronin, et al., complaint for injuries and harm.

Harley Anderson and In-House Escrow LLC v. Jerry Wayne and Professional Realty Services International Inc., complaint.

E.R. v. East Valley School District and Mountain View Middle School, complaint for damages.

Northwest Restoration Operating Inc. v. Stacie and George Ridenbaugh, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Gutierrez, Anthony R. and Danielle R.

Young, Kevin and Natalie

Birch, Ryan C. and Amanda J.

Burgus, Jennifer L. and Travis R.

Walker, Kiara S.; and Bunton, Valeecia L.

Deasy, Lawney and Alicia

Hart, Haley D. and Summer L.

Dragoo, Allyson G. and Jesse R.

Bentz, Shelli M. and Jeremy D.

Condron, Travis C. and Hannah M.

Coyle, Jordan D. and Cody R.

Shepard-Hall, Julie A. and Hall, Kevin L.

Ryan, Rochelle E. and Horten, Kevin J.

Hyndman, Mark A. and Sabrina P.

Greenfield, Christian J.; and Brolin, Ronie J.R.

Standish, Kori L. and Alexis L.

Spencer, Erin B. and David R. Jr.

Anstine, Christian L. and Amber L.

Lopez, Juan and Monique

Legal separations granted

Williamson, Brian and Vickie

Criminal sentencings

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Benjamin William Ritter, Spokane Valley; debts of $174,247.

Kolette Brittney Reanne Stuhmer, Medical Lake; debts of $338,704.

Alayna R. Smith, Spokane; debts of $27,664.

Leoni Helen Hartsfield, Spokane; debts of $119,261.

Melissa Marie Wilhelm, Spokane; debts of $40,301.

Andrew Joseph McGee and Adria Marie McGee, Spokane; debts of $471,384.

Mary Bridget Barbee, Spokane; debts of $278,695.

Be Unstoppable Fitness and Nutrition, LLC, Spokane; debts of $910,716.

Christopher Lee Weichman, Spokane; debts of $797,660.

Eric Robert Suydan and Raychale Jean Ota, Spokane; debts of $155,729.

Angelina Estera Richards, Airway Heights; debts of $13,391.

Mark Anthony Dunham, Newport, Wash.; debts of $42,192.

Connie Renea Etten, Spokane; debts of $47,699.

Wright Bros Supply, LLC, Tum Tum, Wash.; debts of $349,998.

David M. Wright, Tum Tum, Wash.; debts of $942,265.

Michael Warren Wright, Tum Tum, Wash.; debts of $789,777.

Charles Evan Stewart and Shanell Helen Stewart, Davenport, Wash.; debts of $210,772.

Paula W. Vick, Spokane; debts of $49,303.

Gail Marie Clevenger, Spokane Valley; debts of $363,734.

Wendy Lou Woodard, Springdale, Wash.; debts of $98,442.

Daniel P. Smith, Spokane; debts of $173,467.

Richard Jay Morrow, Spokane; debts of $23,294.

Tiffany Lynn Arnold, Spokane; debts of $562,839.

Wage-earner petitions

Rose Lucianne Hare, Spokane; debts of $284,603.

James M. Aspinall and Lisa M. Aspinall, Spokane; debts of $318,248.

Shana M. Blakely, Cheney; debts of $110,117.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

David A. Bilyk, 25; $5,718.05 fine, eight days in jail, 120 days electronic home monitoring, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated, first-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Zaquawn N. Bourdon-Winchester, 18; $960 fine, one day in jail, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Troy J. Bracey, 57; $960 fine, one day in jail, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault and protection order violation.

Dale D. Johnson, 40; $960 fine, 76 days in jail, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of protection order violation.

Ryan R. Leivan, 34; $480 fine, 54 days in jail, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Derek N. Lochten, 33; $1,134.83 restitution, $480 fine, 53 days in jail, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Joel V. Logan, 41; $960 fine, 66 days in jail, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of three counts of protection order violation.

Joshua S. Lueck, 30; $1,103 fine, nine days in jail, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief and gross misdemeanor stalking.

Thomas E. Olson, 40; $480 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.