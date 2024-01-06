Cameron Diaz denies ‘any association whatsoever’ with Jeffrey Epstein after being named in unsealed docs

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

Cameron Diaz, whose name was listed in Jeffrey Epstein documents unsealed in New York City this week, is denying any ties to the late multimillionaire sex offender.

The “Charlie’s Angels” star, 51, ” never met Jeffrey Epstein, nor was she ever in the same place as him or had any association with him whatsoever, regardless of the fact he may or may not have mentioned her name or implied that he knew her,” a representative for the actress said in a statement to “Entertainment Tonight.”

Epstein was reportedly “name-dropping” A-listers like Diaz, her “Gangs of New York” co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, and supermodel Naomi Campbell, to whom he claimed to be close – as accuser Johanna Sjoberg testified in fellow accuser Virginia Giuffre’s 2015 defamation case against the financier’s partner, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Sjoberg noted that she never met any of those famous figures.

The unsealing was ordered by a federal judge in Manhattan last month in connection to Giuffre’s suit against Maxwell, who is currently serving 20 years behind bars for sex trafficking.

The majority of the hundreds named in the documents – which also mention law enforcement officials, witnesses, and staff of Epstein – have not been accused of any wrongdoing.

Diaz isn’t the only celebrity slamming claims of ties to Epstein, who in August 2019 died by suicide in his prison cell awaiting his criminal trial.

Jimmy Kimmel this week spoke out against New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ “reckless” claim that the late-night host would be named in the documents.

“For the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality,” Kimmel tweeted, tagging Rodgers.

There is no evidence Kimmel was mentioned in the documents.