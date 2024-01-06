Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jeffrey S. Nason and Michelle L. Reynolds, both of Spokane Valley.

Thomas C. Adolfae and Jamie M. Belknap, both of Walla Walla.

Gregory R. Thornock and Crystal Batlok, both of Spokane.

Joshua M. Wilder and Miranda R. Wilder, both of Spokane.

Anton Godovannyy, of Spokane, and Larysa Makarchuk, of Sedalia, Missouri.

Yia Vue and Pakou Lee, both of Spokane.

Timothy M. Richardson and Kathie J. Woollett, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Flint S. McGuire and Catherine E. Walker, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

All Star Property Management LLC v. Bellu Bellu, et al., restitution of premises.

RC Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Jacob Hunton, restitution of premises.

AJR LLC v. James Kelsh, restitution of premises.

Walker Storrer v. Jeffrey Phillips, et al., restitution of premises.

Patrick Marshall, et al. v. Eliseo C. Barriero III, et al., seeking quiet title.

Homefront LLC v. Richard Roe, restitution of premises.

Moland Management Company v. Jeffrey Benson, restitution of premises.

Deer Creek Investors VII LLC v. Rebecca Johnson, et al., restitution of premises.

Sunrise Village Apartments LLC v. Jeremy Dafler, et al., restitution of premises.

Pinehurst Development LLC v. Katie Campbell, restitution of premises.

Circle of Wealth Fund III LLC v. Crystal Calixto, restitution of premises.

Secured Investment High Yield Fund II LLC v. Raymond W. Runions, restitution of premises.

The Mirabolante Apartments LLC v. Quanah Matheson, et al., restitution of premises.

Oscar Contreras Roofing LLC v. Dynasty Roofing LLC, complaint for money due and to enforce claim against contractor’s bond.

Patrick B. Riordan v. James W. Puckett, et al., complaint for personal injuries.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company v. Orcas Power and Light Cooperative, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Seick, Ashley M. and Rion A.

Rodriguez, Amber M. and Evian J.

Loos, Brett I. and Elaine R.

Thomas, Maurice O. and Watson-Thomas, Jolynn L.

Henry, Michael J. and Cassie R.

Short, John R. II and Zubiate, Deirdra A.

Were, Mary C. and Gile, Awet

Markishtum, Rhonnalee R. and Steven

Dimick, Brandon A. and Ariel Brooke E.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Chancy D. Blanton, 36; 185 days in jail with 185 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to money laundering and violation of order.

Krisandrea R.I. Paulson, 24; $200 restitution, 63 days in jail with 63 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Caleb E. Loutzenhiser, 41; $815 restitution, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 60 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault – domestic violence and third-degree malicious mischief – domestic violence.

Dezmond S. McCoy, 29; 13 days in jail with 13 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Trevor R. Tibbett, 36; 48 days in jail with 48 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Gillis F. Jackson, 57; 33 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Brandon L. Aldrich, 38; 30 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Tylon L. Frye, 39; 60 days in jail with 60 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Trenton A. Simonson, 27; 185 days in jail with 75 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of two counts of third-degree theft.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Gregaline Tyler, 66; 51 months in prison, after being found guilty of unlawful imprisonment – domestic violence.