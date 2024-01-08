Tech media arrives in Las Vegas for startup of four-day CES 2024

By Richard N. Velotta Las Vegas Review-Journal Las Vegas Review-Journal

A cooking system that can bake a pizza in 2 seconds.

A low-maintenance electric motorcycle of the future.

A device that can help provide health-care providers a quick medical diagnosis.

They were just a few of the products that attracted big crowds at Consumer Electronics Show “Unveiled,” a first peek at some of the gadgets that will be displayed at CES 2024, which opens its doors Tuesday at several venues around the city.

Thousands of tech media representatives poured into the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on Sunday for the media preview of CES, a four-day technology trade show expected to draw more than 130,000 people to the city, one-third of them from foreign countries.

CES Unveiled gave 180 companies the opportunity to meet the press with table-top presentations that were miniaturized versions of the booths that companies will display in several locations around the valley beginning Tuesday.

Prior to the unveiling, industry experts gave their views on technology trends the world can look forward to this year – many of them revolving around the pros and cons of artificial intelligence.

More than 1,000 speakers will address a number of tech issues and more than 4,000 exhibitors will display products at more than 2.5 million square feet of space at the Las Vegas Convention Center, the Venetian Expo Center, Aria, Westgate and The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

CES 2024 will have the most keynote speeches in its history with Elevance Health, L’Oreal, Siemens, Nasdaq, Hyundai and Walmart among the companies represented in presentations.

“It’s really a great opportunity to see a lot of things in short period of time,” said Jay Douglas, who drove to Las Vegas from California for the media preview event.

Withings, a French company founded in 2008, showed off its BeamO home health scanner that it will make available to consumers by summer for $250.

The at-home checkup device combines an electrocardiogram, pulse oximeter, stethoscope, and thermometer sensors into a single device. According to Withings, the BeamO is the “thermometer of the future,” able to not only measure temperature, but also provide feedback on heart and lung health.

A few tables over, Massachusetts-based Revolution Cooking was displaying its InstaGLO cooking technology, a patented heating system that offers a faster, hotter, more consistent and precise heating experience, locking in moisture and flavor. Revolution’s devices are faster than conventional toasters and use less energy. Smart algorithms calculate optimal cooking times based on food type.

Another table attracting crowds was Finland-based Verge Motorcycles, which showed its TS electric motorbike.

The high-torque, low-maintenance bike is a new entry in the motorcycle market.

Virtual reality products also are expected to trend in ’24 and bHaptics Inc. showed a haptic suit to enhance the video game experience. The bHaptics Tactsuit X40 has 40 feedback points to enable video game players the ability to feel the game as it’s played.