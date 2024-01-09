June 6, 1960

The American Heart Association announces coronary death rates are 50 to 150 percent higher among heavy smokers than among nonsmokers.

Jan. 11, 1964

A report published by the U.S. Surgeon General recognizes a link between smoking and lung cancer.

1966

The first federally mandated health warnings appear on cigarette packages.

1971

The federal government bans broadcast advertising for cigarettes.

1975

The nation's first state law requiring separate smoking areas in public places goes into effect in Minnesota.

1977

The American Cancer Society holds its first Great American Smokeout.

1982

Congress doubles the excise tax on cigarettes to 16 cents per pack.

1991

The federal cigarette tax is increased to 20 cents. The FDA approves the use of nicotine patches.

1992

The federal government begins denying funding to states that allow tobacco sales to minors.

1994

Seven tobacco company executives testify before a congressional committee that they do not believe nicotine is addictive.

1995

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration takes jurisdiction over tobacco products by declaring nicotine a drug and cigarettes a "drug delivery device."

1998

Forty-six states approve a $206 billion settlement with cigarette manufacturers to help reimburse tobacco-related health care costs. The next year, the U.S. Department of Justice accuses cigarette makers of deceit and sues the tobacco industry to recover costs of treating sick smokers.

2002

Delaware becomes the first state to pass a law requiring all workplaces, restaurants, bars and public places to be smoke-free.

2006

A federal judge sides with government prosecutors in a civil racketeering suit against the cigarette industry, saying the industry conspired for decades to deceive the public about the dangers of smoking and must now help pay to help smokers kick the habit.

2009

President Barack Obama signs legislation granting the U.S. Food and Drug Administration more regulatory authority over tobacco products.

2016

FDA regulatory oversight is expanded to e-cigarettes.