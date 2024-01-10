Horoscopes 1/10

By Georgia Nicols King Features Syndicate

Happy Birthday for Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024: You are direct and honest, and you speak your mind. You have a strong energy, and you like to make others feel good! This is the first year of the new nine-year cycle for you. Expect major changes in your life. Be flexible and courageous and open any door!

ARIES (March 21-April 19)  You have a lot of ambitious drive today. You have big ideas that could impact your earnings, your wealth or your possessions. Meanwhile, authority figures will listen to you, which means don’t hesitate to speak up. Think big and expect a miracle! Tonight: You’re noticed.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)  Some of you have ambitious ideas about travel plans. Others will use this same optimism and apply it to publishing, the media, medicine or the law. Whatever the case, you’re enthusiastic about what you want to implement, and you intend to do it! Tonight: Explore!

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)  Today you’ll be laughing all the way to the bank in discussions with others related to shared property, inheritances, insurance issues and debt. You will be decisive. You will also think big, and you won’t pull your punches. Expect the results you want. Don’t hesitate to go after what you want. Tonight: Check your finances.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)  A partner or close friend, or perhaps someone you are introduced to, will be lively and impressive today. They might encourage you to interact with others, perhaps a group or an organization. Whatever the case, they will be convincing. Be prepared for this. Tonight: Cooperate.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)  This is an extremely productive day for you! You will impress bosses and VIPs. You also have lots of energy to make things happen. You might delegate to others as well. Teamwork and involvement with groups will get you the best results today. Tonight: Get organized.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)  Accept all invitations to party and schmooze with others today. You won’t regret it. Make time to enjoy sports events, social outings, plays, movies, the theater and fun activities with kids. It’s a great day to be on vacation. Romance might be hot and sexy! Tonight: Play!

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)  You have ambitious ideas about how to make home improvements at this time. Fortunately, you have the financial or practical support from others that you will need to make this happen. You also might entertain or be involved with a group at your home. Exciting choices! Tonight: Relax.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)  This is a fast-paced day and a successful one. You’re optimistic and ready to share your ideas. You will impress others. And they will love your energy and enthusiasm. (Of course, enthusiasm is contagious.) Today you’re an example of the power of positive thinking! Tonight: Conversations!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)  This is an excellent day at work or with whatever you do, because ultimately, you will probably boost your earnings. Or you might reorganize and take better care of your possessions. Whatever the case, you’ll be happier at the end of the day because you did something and you’re better off for it. Congratulations! Tonight: Check your belongings.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)  Today the Moon is in your sign lined up with fiery Mars in your sign, and they are both dancing with lucky Jupiter. This means you’re PowerPoint on steroids! Whatever you do will make a positive impact because of your confidence and enthusiasm. Think big! Tonight: You win!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)  You are effective in dealing with others today, especially people in group situations. This might arise with issues related to your family or your home. Or it could be your dealings with younger, creative people. Whatever the case, you will be successful as an influencer. Tonight: Solitude.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)  This is a wonderful day to socially schmooze with others by enjoying good times with friends or being involved in groups, clubs, conventions or conferences. Your communication skills are tops today! Not only that, you will be able to encourage and inspire others with your positive enthusiasm. Tonight: Friendships.

 Dynamic;

 Positive;

 Average;

 So-so;  Difficult