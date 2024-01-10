The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
On the air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Florida Atlantic at Tulane ESPN2

4 p.m.: Hofstra at Northeastern CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Michigan at Maryland FS1

4 p.m.: UMBC at Vermont ESPNU

6 p.m.: Michigan State at Illinois FS1

6 p.m.: UCLA at Utah ESPN2

6 p.m.: Radford at Longwood ESPNU

6 p.m.: Louisiana Tech at Middle Tennessee CBS Sports

6:30 p.m.: Gonzaga at Santa Clara ESPN

8 p.m.: Arizona State at Washington FS1

8 p.m.: Stanford at Oregon State ESPN2

8 p.m.: Portland at Saint Mary’s ESPNU

Basketball, college women

6 p.m.: Santa Clara at Gonzaga SWX / ESPN+

Basketball, NBA

11 a.m.: Brooklyn at Cleveland NBA

4:30 p.m.: Boston at Milwaukee TNT

5 p.m.: Portland at Oklahoma City Root+

7 p.m.: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers TNT

Golf

4 p.m.: PGA: Sony Open Golf

11:30 p.m.: DP World: Dubai Invitational Peacock

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Seattle at Washington Root

4 p.m.: Toronto at N.Y. Islanders ESPN

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

6:30 p.m.: Gonzaga at Santa Clara 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

Basketball, college women

6 p.m.: Santa Clara at Gonzaga 94.1-FM / 790-AM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change