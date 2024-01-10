Timeline of Pete Carroll’s career as coach of Seahawks

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

Here is a timeline of key events in Pete Carroll’s Seattle Seahawks career:

Jan. 11, 2010 — After a few days of speculation that he would come to Seattle to replace the fired Jim Mora, Carroll is officially hired as head coach. “I am so fired up,’’ Carroll said. “I hope that it can be done better than it’s ever been done before around (Seattle). … I love setting our standards so high that maybe it doesn’t even seem feasible, and that’s OK with me.’’

Sept, 12, 2010 — The Seahawks get the win in Carroll’s debut, beating the San Francisco 49ers 31-6 at Qwest Field.

Jan. 2-8, 2011 — In a six-day sequence that began to define the wackiness of the Carroll era, the Seahawks beat the Rams 16-6 to win the NFC West despite a 7-9 record and stunned the defending Super Bowl champion Saints 41-36 in the wild card playoff round, a game punctuated by Marshawn Lynch’s “Beast Quake’’ run.

April 27, 2012 — The Seahawks select quarterback Russell Wilson with the 75th pick, a selection that caps a three-year run of draft success in which they drafted the likes of safeties Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor, linebackers Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright and cornerback Richard Sherman, as well as signing undrafted free-agent receiver Doug Baldwin.

Jan. 6, 2013 — Seahawks rally from a 14-0 deficit to beat Washington 24-14 in the wild-card round of the playoffs, a victory that in the eyes of many around the NFL validates the team as a future Super Bowl contender.

Jan. 19, 2014 — The Seahawks advance to the Super Bowl for the second time in franchise history by beating the 49ers 23-17 in the NFC title game, a victory clinched when Richard Sherman tips a Colin Kaepernick pass into the hands of Malcolm Smith in the end zone in the final minute.

Feb. 2, 2014 — In the biggest moment in team history, Carroll leads the Seahawks to a 43-8 win over a Denver Broncos team that was a two-point favorite and had scored the most points in NFL history.

Feb. 1, 2015 — With a chance to become only the ninth team in NFL history to win consecutive Super Bowls, the Seahawks are left stunned when a Wilson pass at the goal line is intercepted by Malcolm Butler with 20 seconds left, allowing the Patriots to escape with a 28-24 win.

Oct. 14, 2018 — Seahawks beat the Raiders 27-3 in London for Carroll’s 91st win as coach, surpassing Mike Holmgren for the most wins in franchise history.

Jan. 5, 2020 — Seattle beats the Eagles 17-9 in a wild card playoff game, the final postseason win of Carroll’s Seahawks career. He ends his Seattle career with a postseason record of 11-11.

March 8, 2022 — In the biggest trade in franchise history — if not in all of Seattle sports — Carroll signs off on sending Wilson to Denver, a deal that comes in the wake of a 7-10 record, the first losing season for the Seahawks since 2011. Carroll says in a news conference eight days later that “we’ve been successful for a long time. And we’re proud of that. We’re also proud that we know what we’re doing and we believe in what we believe in and we’re fired up to kick it into high gear.’’

Jan. 14, 2023 — Putting a disappointing end to an otherwise successful first season in the post-Wilson era, the Seahawks lose to the 49ers 41-23 in the wild card playoff round, a game played in Santa Clara, not far from Carroll’s native San Francisco.

Jan. 7, 2024 — Seahawks defeat Arizona 21-20 when Cardinals kicker Matt Prater misses a 51-yard field goal as time runs out. The win gives them a 9-8 record but comes just minutes after the Seahawks were eliminated from the playoffs thanks to Green Bay’s victory over Chicago. Asked after the game if he wants to return as coach in 2024 Carroll says “of course I’d love that.’’ When asked if he expects to return, Carroll says: “I do. I do. At this point I do, yeah.’’

Jan. 10, 2024 — The Seahawks announce in a statement from team chair Jody Allen that: “After thoughtful meetings and careful consideration for the best interest of the franchise, we have amicably agreed with Pete Carroll that his role will evolve from Head Coach to remain with the organization as an adviser.’’ Carroll’s career ends with a regular-season record of 137-89-1, far surpassing Holmgren’s 86-74.