Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Anthony M. Naccarato and Kimberly M. Bower, both of Spokane.

Reilly P. McCourt and Sayge V. Taylor, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Prairie Hills LLC v. Jordan Cozza, restitution of premises.

Deese Property Management LLC v. Jamchi Xx, restitution of premises.

Jared Voshall v. Trinity Landscaping Co., et al.,

Black Cheney LLC v. Seth Blackwolf, restitution of premises.

Penn-Star Insurance Company v. Clean Guard LLC, complaint.

2103 Division LLC v. DCT Properties White Center LLC, et al., complaint.

Marie Walker v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company, complaint.

Progressive Direct Insurance Company, et al. v. Brett R. Soper, complaint.

Progressive Direct Insurance Company, et al. v. Kaitlynn P. Kopepassah, complaint for property damages.

Progressive Direct Insurance Company, et al. v. Michael P. Wilder, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Laws, Letticia M. and Chase A.

Piazza, Jeffrey D. and Tammy G.

Lee, Rebecca B. and George

Schloss, Brandy L. and Robert C.

Rothrock, Robin M.; and Leiserson, Michael A.

Nelson, Kevin M. and Brandi A.

McFarling, Taylor M. and James W.

Carlson, Rachel S. and Brian J.

Muenchow, Brooke E. and Brett A.

Legler, Shealton and Wyatt

Benzie, Jordan M.; and Doherty, Kymberly A.

Ely, Jazmin N. and Galey, Seth J.

Ma Sun, Palauni and Tami

Legal separations granted

Gallagher, Lawrence C. and Stacey F.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Betty J. Wood, 49; 43 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Donahvan J. Dunigan, 32; 21 months in prison with one day credit for time served, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Katharina Hughes, 33; $530 restitution, 90 days in jail with 92 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of theft of a firearm and third-degree theft.

Nicholas A. Romanelli, 40; 24 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree reckless burning.

Jesse J. Melvin, 38; $4,020 restitution, 24 months probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Raymond L. Aiken, 49; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault – domestic violence.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Ronan L. Whiteplume, 40; 19 months in a prison-based alternative with 308 days credit for time served, 19 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault – domestic violence and first-degree criminal trespass – domestic violence.

Judge Dean T. Chuang

Paul D. Chavez, 35; $3,000 restitution, 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Jamal A. Stokoe, 27; 61 days in jail with 61 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault and third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Travis C. Veazie, 37; 63 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault – domestic violence and criminal mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Jhamarion T.L. Mance, 19; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Jerad H. McKnight, 33; 11 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Cendall D. Moore, 21; 15 days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Jeffery S. Wiyrick, 27; $497.68 fees, eight hours community service, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Chad J. Quirke, 45; $941.80 fees, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Eric L. Briggs, 49; $3,329.50 fees, 138 days in jail, 90 days electronic home monitoring, 60 months probation, after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Gregory W. Beavers, 51; $1,029.88 fees, 24 hours community service, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree negligent driving.

Jamie M. Berger, 33; $1,384.80 fees, 24 hours community service, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to reckless driving.