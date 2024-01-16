Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Phillip W. Brannan and Breanna J. Norland, both of Spokane.

Thomas R. Studer, of Medical Lake, and Kaleia M. San Miguel, of Grand Junction, Colo.

Daniel Frayle, of Manson, and Andrea M.V. Garcia, of Pullman.

Matthew G. Hargrave and Samantha A. Kurle, both of Spokane.

Gavin L. Strong and Grace A. Fisher, both of Spokane.

Dorian L. Braun and Alexia Chan, both of Spokane.

Paul Kaneko and Rine Jetton, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Deer Creek Investors VII LLC v. Jennifer Castro, restitution of premises.

CSC Kings View Realty v. Autum Lemery, restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Cassandra Luck, et al., restitution of premises.

Cedar Springs Estates LLC v. Hailey Miller, restitution of premises.

The Grove at Cannon LLC v. Shyannen Davis, restitution of premises.

The Grove at Cannon LLC v. Joshua Fox, restitution of premises.

The Grove at Cannon LLC v. Aria McCarmack, restitution of premises.

The Grove at Cannon LLC v. John Doe, restitution of premises.

The Grove at Cannon LLC v. John Doe, restitution of premises.

The Grove at Cannon LLC v. Susanna Ozbat, restitution of premises.

Brent Dillon v. Troy D. Anderson, foreclosure.

Thomas Taylor, et al. v. Washington State Department of Health and Social Services, verified complaint.

Fredrick D. Stanley, et al. v. Jordon McMullin, et al., complaint for damages.

Patrick Baker, et al. v. Andrew Robinson, et al., complaint for damages – breach of contract, failure to perform.

U.S. Bank National Association v. Steve C. Tackett, money claimed owed.

U.S. Bank National Association v. Codi I. Skogstad, money claimed owed.

U.S. Bank National Association v. Anh N. Truong, money claimed owed.

Elavon Inc. v. Belle Gardens, et al., money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Kimi Peterson, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Shellie Klinkenberg, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Michael Libby, money claimed owed.

Rylee Johnson v. Kerry Kohn, et al., complaint.

Adam Sullivan v. Jikit J. Jikit, et al., complaint.

Renate Abrahamson, et al. v. Numerica Credit Union, et al., complaint for damages.

Shelly A. Languell v. Elisha A. Verrett, et al., complaint for personal injuries.

Pro Mechanical Services Inc. v. Todd Andrews, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Coltrain, Kimberly R. and Eric J.

Kresek, Kevin A. and Katera F.

Cano, Michael J. and Kim

Serifi, Saban; and Crawford, Nancy

Taylor, Courtney L.; and McNeish, Dylan

Pablo, Renan J. and Abigail R.

Davidson, Hannah L. and Joshua T.

Carras-Blackburn, Alexa J.; and Blackburn, Jimmy J.

Patterson, William T. and Stanna J.

Sanchez, Tracee M. and Sanchez Garcia, Luis A.

Laatsch, Jennifer L. and Martin B.

Smitch, Chantel R.; and Beckley, Patrick D.

Wilmot, Katherine M. and Eric W.

Busch, Andrew O. and Stephanie L.

Kollman, Mark E. and Hinton, Patricia L.

Hill, Debra; and Hawkins, Grant

Spease, John A.; and Burdick, Nikki M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Dean T. Chuang

Tyler M. Haney, 29; 13 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Colton G. McGraw, 23; three months in jail with 73 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Joave A. Ellis, 29; 232 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to malicious mischief.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Andrew Foss, 38; 180 days in jail with 101 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass and third-degree malicious mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Davis A. Apitz, 30; 13 days in jail, after being found guilty of knowing use of a controlled substance in public and third-degree theft.

Michael S. Bargel, 33; 14 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree trespass.

Kevin P. Bauerle, 41; 23 days in jail, after being found guilty of obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest.

Amanda M. Bedont, 47; one day in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving.

Timothy S. Bondarenko, 27; 90 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of two counts of gross misdemeanor stalking.

Chantel M. Carter, 28; 17 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Jina Comto, 31; 18 days in jail, after being found guilty of obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Tayler J. Hanson, 41; two days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Kurt W. Hubbart, 55; one day in jail, after being found guilty of physical control.

Mathew W. Lefevre, 40; $990 fine, 15 days on a DOC work crew, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Jay D. Pennell, 43; two days community service, after being found guilty of operating a vehicle without identification.

Dakota D. Scharff, 28; 30 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of hit-and-run of an unattended vehicle.