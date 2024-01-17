Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Zaccaria R.B. Maxfield and Kassandra M. Hamilton, both of Spokane.

Thaddeus R. Hicks and Daniele K. Tavenner, both of Spokane.

Bryant S. Nesbit and Oksana O. Guzhumit, both of Spokane.

Robert D. Brisbane and Tonya A. Offield, both of Spokane.

Ricardo A. Munoz and Destiny Soto, both of Spokane.

William I. Birtwell, of Medical Lake; and Ashley R. Humphrey, of Airway Heights.

Matthew J. Lynch and Mulloy M. White, both of Spokane.

Dustin L. Thomas and Kendra R. Howard, both of Spokane.

Viyom Patel, of Edmonton, Canada; and Rebekah K. Durham, of Spokane.

Manir Ahmed and Hamida Begum, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Progressive Casualty Insurance Company v. Jason D. Galbraith, complaint for damages.

Thomas Serafini v. Leann Smith, restitution of premises.

Balto Homes LLC v. Maya Finnie, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Lori Briscoe, restitution of premises.

Whitewater Creek Inc. v. Chrystine Pembleton, et al., restitution of premises.

David Gee, et al. v. Tom Deboise, et al., restitution of premises.

Pine Rock LLC v. Margarita Mendoza, et al., restitution of premises.

SHC Lifestage Inc. v. Wellness Village Group LLC, money claimed owed.

Rosewood Club Associate LLC v. Kurt Whisman, restitution of premises.

Ridpath Club Apartments LLC v. Calvin Posnett, restitution of premises.

School House Lofts LLC v. Guadalupe Padilla Ortiz, restitution of premises.

Ridpath Club Apartments LLC v. Gary Jackson, restitution of premises.

Ridpath Club Apartments LLC v. Glinda Pearson, restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Ericka Young, et al., restitution of premises.

Rosewood Club Associates LLC v. Amaree Moore, restitution of premises.

Copper Landing LLC v. Shyla Scruggs, restitution of premises.

Cedar Forest Estates LLC v. Kainin Jochumsen, restitution of premises.

Winter Heights LLC v. Daniel Leit, et al., restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Testa, Cathleen and Rory

Miller, Alyssa; and Anderson, Nickolas

Bisbee, William and Mary

Cornelius, Celina B. and Adam J.

Garcia Hernandez, Monica; and Ornelas, Jose D.

Horner, Tiffany and Neil

Komarov, Alla and Vladimir

Hendrix, Justin; and Cocen, Atakan

Jacobson, Deborah and Henry J.

Reid, Andrea and Lukas T.

Hodgson, Shauna; and Birdsell, Bradley

Wood, Michele L. and Joshua S.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

David Gilchunmogon, 41; six months in jail with 72 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Dean T. Chuang

Braidi S. Babcock, 33; 57 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree robbery, first-degree theft, second- and third-degree assault

Vaughn M. Evans, 34; nine months in jail with work release, after pleading guilty to second-degree promoting prostitution.

Christopher J. Gimmaka, 18; 41 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Don N. Majmeto, 18; $1,196.08 restitution, 20 days in jail with 20 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and third-degree theft.

Brian E. Gorder, 45; 200 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary.

Anthony J. Carrier, 23; $10,446.94 restitution, 78 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to reckless vehicular homicide.

Trenton S. Watkins, 22; 80 days in jail with 80 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of aiming or discharging firearms.

Shawn K. Tate, 31; nine months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Maria V. Miller, 32; four months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft and third-degree assault.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

David J. Atwood, 41; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

James A. Dix, 29; $3,921.10 restitution, 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

William H. Seat, 55; 22 days in jail with 22 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special or extenuating circumstances.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Rose M. Sedin, 32; $3,806.40 restitution, 144 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

Caela R. Wood, 37; six months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery.

Wayne V. King III, 45; 10 months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Sylous L. Cruz, 20; 43 days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation and third-degree theft.

Martha A. Dean, 42; 17 days in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Candy Holford, 52; $250 fine, five days community service, after being found guilty of two counts of disorderly conduct.

Jennifer L. Lawrence, 34; 13 days in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Trenton S. Watkins, 22; 65 days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.