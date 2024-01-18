Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Zachary D. Courson and Elizabeth K.J. Baldridge, both of Kennewick.

Lane R. Jaggi, of Coeur d’Alene, and Tara L. Truscott, of Spokane Valley.

James A. Golan and Natalya B. Hurtado Guerrero, both of Spokane.

Khyron W.J. Gooden and Deanika L. Ballard, both of Fairchild AFB.

Talon W. Brandel and Kaitlyn T. Kennedy, both of Spokane.

Christian A. Discenza and Sarah D. Goetze, both of Spokane.

Rylan S. Montgomery and Rebecca L. Matthews, both of Spokane.

Jacob P. Osmun, of Colbert, and Kaylie L. Odell, of Spokane.

Collin C. Pontius and Xinyi Wang, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Easy Home Buyer LLC v. Judith Hillman, seeking quiet title.

Deese Property Management LLC v. Bryan Hughes, restitution of premises.

Moland Management Company v. Toni Bradford, restitution of premises.

Black Realty Management Inc. v. Michael Morgan, restitution of premises.

Heidi Evers v. Isaiah Jiles, complaint for personal injuries.

Security Services Northwest Inc. v. LC Gogo Heights LLC, complaint.

Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Jazlyn Geyer, complaint for property damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Soheili, Hanna J. and Cameron A.

Heller, Anastasia and Michael W.

Piper, Kendra D.; and Cardoza, Cory L.

Snow, Chelsea M.; and Hockett, Brandon G.

Green-Schipper, Lisa L.; and Schipper, Paul E.

Knoke, Jayme A. and Johnatan W.

Bosley, Patricia A. and Anthony D.

Smith, Katherine and Joseph

Matthews, Jerome; and Rybak, Kevin

Bobst, Brandon J. and Amy R.

Kaiser, Carolynn and Kristoffer C.

Spilker, Whitney G. and William G.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Dean T. Chuang

Brandon Duval, 23; $1,367.28 restitution; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after being found guilty of two counts of harassment, two counts of fourth-degree assault and one count of third-degree malicious mischief.

Mia L. Tuaimalo, 22; 40 days in jail with 40 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Landyn M. Yates, 19; $990.50 restitution, 12 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle, third-degree assault, attempting to elude a police vehicle and driving while intoxicated.

Brandon M. Stiles, 25; $275 restitution, 22 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft, third-degree assault and second-degree identity theft.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Ferran J. Tonasket, 37; $465 restitution, 29 days in jail with 29 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft and third-degree theft.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Nicholas A. Felix, 30; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Paula Vick, Spokane; debts of $49,303.

Gail Clevenger, Spokane Valley; debts of $363,734.

Wendy Woodard, Springdale, Wash.; debts of $98,442.

Daniel Smith, Spokane; debts of $173,467.

Richard Morrow, Spokane; debts of $23,294.

Tiffany Arnold, Spokane; debts of $562,839.

Kimberly Sattler, Spokane; debts of $57,365.

Ramsey White and Korinne White, Airway Heights; debts of $301,596.

Kyle Peters and Chelsea Peters, Moses Lake; debts of $369,772.

Jeffry Heuschkel and Amie Heuschkel, Cheney; debts of $1,039,096.

Lisa Perez and Eddy Perez, Quincy, Wash.; debts of $253,049.

Roxcena Thorpe, Spokane; debts of $31,714.

Denny Colgan and Alicia Colgan, Colville; debts of $49,710.

Michael McGuire, Spokane; debts of $103,094.

Angelica Hamilton, Spokane; debts of $110,065.

Carissa Medina, Colbert; debts of $491,388.

Debra Schmitz, Spokane; debts of $47,849.

Jeffrey West, Veradale; debts of $44,974.

Benjamin Blazovich, Medical Lake; debts of $35,212.

Crisdee Michie, Moses Lake; debts of $492,505.

Matthew Larson and Jolene Larson, Spokane; debts of $130,344.

Lorne Landucci, Spokane; debts of $223,766.

Mia Marcum-McCoy, Spokane; debts of $281,778.

Lee-Anne Grahm, Spokane; debts of $53,079.

Tammy Wilson, Spokane; debts of $53,880.

BAS Contracting, LLC, Spokane; debts of $407,488.

William Hanson, Colville; debts of $84,042.

Justin Howell and Brandy Howell, Nine Mile Falls; debts of $236,138.

Stephen Halverson and Brandi Halverson, Newman Lake; debts of $6,776,030.

Tina Teel, Cheney; debts of $145,133.

Katherine Hoot, Spokane Valley; debts of $872,309.

Aleta Taylor, Spokane; debts of $253,650.

Thomas Wilson, III and Kelly Wilson, Spokane; debts of $132,530.

Merlyn Schmelzer, Aberdeen, Wash., debts not listed.

Hailery Wulz, Spokane Valley; debts of $56,725.

Kara Covey, Spokane; debts of $78,899.

Johnathan Beebe and Jessica Beebe, Spokane; debts of $81,771.

Angeline DeArth, Spokane Valley; debts of $51,088.

Matthew Sergott and Jenifer Sergott, Spokane; debts of $398,842.

Katharine Selland, Spokane Valley, debts not listed.

Wage-earner petitions

Shana Blakely, Cheney; debts of $110,117.

Michael Mohondro and Sheila Simpson, Spokane; debts of $632,679.

Kenneth Stoker and Julie Stoker, Spokane; debts of $523,502.

Joshua Brown and Alicha Brown, Spokane; debts of $963,342.

William Byers, III and Connie Byers, Spokane; debts of $155,850.

Virginia Parisi, Spokane; debts of $440,227.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Lawrence D. Bauer, 62; 60 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Lyal N. Bolin, 61; two days in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving.

Brittany F. Bolter, 36; five days community service, after being found guilty of disorderly conduct.

Corey Brantley, 51; one day in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Nicholas K. Brigman, 21; two days in jail, after being found guilty of two counts of fourth-degree assault.

John D. Cellar, 28; one day in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Clayton J.A. Chambers, 35; 16 days in jail, after being found guilty of obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Tyson K. Cole, 44; five days of community service, after being found guilty of operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Sean S. Dailey, 32; 15 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Joseph C. Rasmusson, 42; five days community service, one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Richard A. Sala, 34; 30 days in jail, after being found guilty of disorderly conduct.

Joseph T. Sessions, 38; one day in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault and protection order violation.

Joseph B. Stolar, 33; seven days in jail, after being found guilty of knowing possession of a controlled substance.