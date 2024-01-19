Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jose J. Zepeda Contreras and Maria E. Diaz Villa, both of Spokane.

Blake W. Guilliam, of Greenacres and Elizabeth J. Hisel, of Liberty Lake.

Jacob E. Pirtle and Tawny R. Duncan, both of Spokane.

Malon Albious and Jerlina Peter, both of Spokane.

Tony Rem, of Airway Heights and Erin Kubo, of Auburn.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

GFP II LLC v. Elekade LLC, et al., restitution of premises.

Lidgerwood Housing LLC v. Adrian Barrientos, et al., restitution of premises.

Spokane Neighborhood Action Programs v. Karen Hathaway, et al., restitution of premises.

NW King Properties LLC, et al. v. Miley Sunchild, restitution of premises.

Cody Crawford, et al. v. Yevgeniy Fedin, restitution of premises.

Northwest Association for Housing Affordability v. Troy Champagne, restitution of premises.

Harlan D. Douglass Trust v. Natasha Gaidukova, restitution of premises.

Harlan D. Douglass Trust v. Cristal Cox, restitution of premises.

10516 E. Main LLC, et al. v. Daniel Olivas, restitution of premises.

Martha L. Summerson Winter v. Ricky Jenks, restitution of premises.

Security Properties Residential LLC v. Jaylene A. Storer, restitution of premises.

FPM LLC v. Taylor Steensma, et al., restitution of premises.

CEP III Regal Ridge 23 LLC v. Mikeson Boene, et al., restitution of premises.

FPM LLC v. Angel Ojeda, et al., restitution of premises.

Urban Settlements LLC v. Mikayla J. Peterson, et al., restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Areiell R. Lebret, et al., restitution of premises.

The Monika Apartments LLC v. Adan Galindo, restitution of premises.

Beau West Apartments LLC v. Enrique Gonzales, restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Karilyn A. Cline, restitution of premises.

Richard Ziesmer v. Bonnita M. Lepage, et al., restitution of premises.

American National Property and Casualty Company v. Hardin Auto Sales LLC, complaint for declaratory relief.

Nicole Platz v. Petsmart LLC, et al., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Lodahl, Roseanna G. and Tieson J.

Rose, Julia A. and Kor Rose, Elisha D.N.

Farnsworth, Mary R. and Steve G.

Harley, Alyson N. and Justin W.

House, Alexander M. and Yates, Amanda L.

Tervo, Jennifer L. and Ryan D.

Sutton, Darlene R. and Gerald T.

Holst, Sabina C. and Chase G.

Pitner, Kelly L. and Caleb A.

Semtner, Justin F.C. and Deanna M.

Braunstein, Glenn and Beach Braunstein, Patricia

Johnson Lucille A. and Nereida M.

Legal separations granted

Palmer, Robert L. and Lynn M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Justin P. Henderson, 47; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and second-degree burglary.

Kimberly K. Petersen, 28; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to two counts of forgery and second-degree theft.

Eric J. Anderson, 64; $2,001.33 restitution, 34 days in jail with 34 days credit for time served, 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated and third-degree assault.

Trevante R. Selke-Moore, 22; 12 months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to money laundering, criminal mischief, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and first-degree possession of stolen property.

Casey J. Lundquist, 35; 120 days in jail with 120 days credit for times served, 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree assault – domestic violence, third-degree malicious mischief and second-degree malicious mischief.

Scott A. Charles, 49; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to first-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Dean T. Chuang

Daniel M. Burt, 45; 12 months and one day in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to reckless vehicular assault.

Bobby D. Risenhoover; 55; seven months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Gatlin B. Orton, 27; 12 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Todd J. Neighbors, 53; 10 days in jail with 10 days credit for time served, 364 days probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Charles W. Miller, 53; six months in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Ronald L. Garrett, 57; 89 days in jail with 89 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault – domestic violence and two counts of violation of order.

Makia T. Bryant-Muellner, 24; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Meriah L. Crabtree, 30; 33 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft.

Christopher M. Curran, 40; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespass.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Matthew L. Bitton, 50; 30 days in jail with 28 credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault – domestic violence.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Kyle R. Luder, 34; 34 days in jail, after being found guilty of false statement to a public servant and third-degree theft.