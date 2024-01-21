Report: Seahawks to hold second interviews with Dan Quinn, other coach candidates

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Monday marks 12 days since the news broke that Pete Carroll would not return as Seahawks coach in 2024.

Monday also marks what should be something of a turning point in the search for his successor.

Starting Monday, teams can begin having in-person interviews with coaches who are employed in the NFL but whose teams are no longer playing.

That could begin to narrow the search for the Seahawks and the other five NFL teams still in need of a head coach.

According to a report from the NFL Network on Sunday, the Seahawks’ list appears to still be long. They were reported to have had virtual interviews this week with eight current NFL assistants.

And according to the NFL Network report, the Seahawks plan to have second interviews this week with at least five of those eight – Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, Carolina defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

The report implied some of the others reported to be on the Seahawks’ list could also be in for second interviews saying, “there likely will be others, too’’ and that they are conducting “a thorough process.’’

The other three coaches reported as having virtual interviews this week with the Seahawks were Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith, Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Houston offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik.

Slowik was reported to be have his first interview Sunday, possibly one reason he wouldn’t have been listed yet as having a second interview planned. Likewise, Johnson’s interview was reported to be Saturday, possibly also not leaving time yet to have set a second interview – though because Detroit won Sunday, he also cannot have a second interview this week with the Lions now preparing for the NFC title game. Coaches preparing for championship games cannot be interviewed this week. Smith was reported to have interviewed Thursday.

Interestingly, one coach yet to be reported to have had an interview with the Seahawks – or to be scheduled for one – is former Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel, considered a favorite for the job by some observers.

An ESPN report on Thursday stated that the Seahawks “are interested in talking and meeting with Vrabel.’’

As of Sunday afternoon, there had been no additional reports of a specific interview for the Seahawks – either in person or virtual – with Vrabel.

Vrabel was reported to have met with the Chargers last week and to have an in-person interview set up with the Atlanta Falcons on Wednesday.

The Falcons have had two interviews with former Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

Maybe the Seahawks and Vrabel are waiting to see what happens there, first, with Seattle exploring other options in the meantime.

There has been nothing linking the Seahawks with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh has been reported to have had interviews last week with the Chargers and Falcons and to have another interview set up this week with Atlanta.

The other teams who also are without head coaches are the Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders.

As is evident in their interviews with Harbaugh and Vrabel this week – and two interviews with Belichick – Atlanta’s search appears nowhere close to being done.

Washington has been thought homing in on Johnson. Some reports indicate Harbaugh is the favorite for the Chargers job. But as of Sunday, their search appears still ongoing.

One reason teams were rushing to conduct interviews with coaches in the playoffs this week is an NFL rule that if a team hasn’t had a virtual interview with a candidate participating in the AFC or NFC conference championship games before that round, they can’t interview that coach until after their season has concluded.

Also, teams can conduct second interviews – in-person or virtual – with coaches working in the Super Bowl from Monday, Jan. 29, to Sunday, Feb. 4. But after Feb. 4, contact is prohibited until after the Super Bowl, which is Feb. 11.

Also, teams cannot officially hire coaches employed by NFL teams until their team is out of the playoffs.

Those rules are one reason the average length of a coaching search in recent years has been 26 days, according to a story from NFL.com in October.