Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Randal R. Richards and Kelli L. Henthorn, both of Spokane.

Michael D. Parker and Anna J. Doughty, both of Spokane.

Larry E. Null, of Medical Lake, and Arzu Sutton, of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Michael Casey v. Nicole D. Chapman, restitution of premises.

T.J. v. State of Washington Department of Children, Youth and Families, complaint.

Tom Nisbet v. Corwin of Spokane LLC, complaint for damages.

Progressive Casualty Insurance Company v. Mark Boynton, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Parker, Kate and Matthew L.

Ackerman, Benjamin T. and Danielle K.

Brown, Ronald E. and Judith P.

Jamison, Robert T. and Kathleen M.

Feldman, Istvan; and Ritz, Kayla

Louis, Rosemary; and Joses, Last

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Joshua D. Fleming, 43, $18,248.40 restitution, 240 months in prison with 3,994 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery and drive-by shooting.

Valerie K. Aguon, 40, two days in jail with two days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft.

Michael Mings, 40, 20 months in prison with 409 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Lee S. Norman, 68, $800 restitution, 364 days in jail with 364 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

Rogerio S. Foster, 24, $715 restitution, 80 days in jail with 80 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Terrell O. Dike, 41, four months in jail, after pleading guilty to eluding a law enforcement vessel.

Judge Dean T. Chuang

Liam J. Jarvis, 25, two days in jail with two days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Jeremy M. Walker, 42, 25 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

William C. Jackson, 23, three days in jail with three days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Ronald E. Hamilton, 55, 12 months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to felony driving while intoxicated.

Tyler L. Ward, 27, 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission, money laundering and second-degree possession of stolen property.