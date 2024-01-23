Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Norlan E. Posadas Zanchez and Shallin L.H. Hankel, both of Newport, Wash.

Nicolas C. Lagen and Monika R. Cetnarowski, both of Spokane.

James D. Mattocks, of Inchelium and Megnild J. Harper, both of Spokane.

Michael J.D. Coleman, of Spokane, and Krystalynn A. Tekancic, of Post Falls.

Alexander N. Noller, of Chattaroy, and Elaina T. McLaughlin, of Spokane.

Leo M. Ricciotti and Emily E. Paradis, both of Spokane.

Joseph D. Wilson and Jennifer M. Cleroux, both of Spokane.

Gabriel M. Perry, of Cheney, and Kelby A. Ball, of Spokane Valley.

Taylor J. Hoing, of Colville, and Seana Mach, of Lacey, Wash.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Blue Point Apartments II LLC v. Kendall Sands, restitution of premises.

Rebecca R. Wisner, et al. v. Jennifer Wells, restitution of premises.

R.C. Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Albert Nesbitt, et al., restitution of premises.

Gordia Berglund v. Natasha A. Rowan, restitution of premises.

R.C. Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Danielle S. Witt, et al., restitution of premises.

Pioneer Human Services v. Daniel Fry, restitution of premises.

Security Properties Residential LLC v. Cierra Sirmans, restitution of premises.

Security Properties Residential LLC v. Kameron W. Danforth, et al., restitution of premises.

Security Properties Residential LLC v. Phillip R. Betker, restitution of premises.

Riverside West LLC v. Mecia Kaczor, restitution of premises.

Linda Mullen v. Kathy M. Myrick, restitution of premises.

Secured Investment High Yield Fund II LLC v. Thomas E.E. Smith, restitution of premises.

Charles Clugston v. Crystal Burk, et al., restitution of premises.

Ridpath Club Apartments LLC v. Lori Eastburn, restitution of premises.

Twelve 925 East Mansfield Owner III LLC v. Thomas Emerson, et al., restitution of premises.

Revere 2020 Building Owner LLC v. Douglas Morrow, restitution of premises.

CSC Riverton Realty LLC v. Jennifer Neal, restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Styleen Shoap, et al., restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. Christie Victor, money claimed owed.

Guardian Mortgage v. Justin B. McNamara, restitution of premises.

U.S. Bank National Association v. Valerie Gilroy, money claimed owed.

American Family Insurance Company v. John Hamilton-Hartwell, complaint for property damage.

Jose L. Cadena, et al. v. United Services Automobile Association, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Bryant, Tamara T. and Thomas J.

Dvorak, Tierney L. and Matthew D.

Seldon, Taylor and Tyson R.

Damerville, Christina M. and Steven R.

Papich, Tiffanie L. and Gregory J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Caela R. Wood, 37; six months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Gage T. Smith, 27; 17 days in jail with 17 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

William M. Morris, 43; $4,427.41 restitution, four months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Robert L. Sherwood, 24; 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree burglary.

Joshua G. Klock, 39; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to first-degree reckless burning – domestic violence and harassment.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Levi Z. Flagel, 30; 47 days in jail, after being found guilty of two counts of second-degree criminal trespass

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Thomas L. Holme, 48; 12 days in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving.

Jeffrey A. Kaylor, 35; one day in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Brayden D. Lindor, 21; one day in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving.

Derek N. Lochten, 33; 56 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Darrel L. Miller, 57; 70 days in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving.

Montana J. Newton, 24; one day in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Alicia A. Pakootas, 40; 30 days in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree driving with a suspended license.

Trevor J. Powell, 35; two days in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving and hit and run of an unattended vehicle.

Clarissa R. Wright, 25; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Maria G. Zalbalza Galarza, 26; 180 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.