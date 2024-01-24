Washington records
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Joseph M. Johnson and Haley E. Hotchkiss, both of Spokane.
Mazombwe M. Mbewe and Lucienne E. Marriott, both of Spokane.
Taveus M. Brown and Britteny M. Kaye, both of Spokane.
Christian J. Sharik and Olivia A. Fouts, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Deese Property Management LLC v. John Wyatt, restitution of premises.
Nickola R. Gab, et al. v. Maren Haycock, et al., restitution of premises.
Adam Carver, et al. v. Everett Reed, et al., complaint for damages.
Jerry Slavens, et al. v. Trademark Mechanical Inc., complaint for damages for breach of contract and negligence.
Malik Wallace v. T-W Transport Inc., class-action complaint for violations of Washington’s Wage Transparency Law.
Kathleen Yeigh v. Dmitriy Dumbrava, complaint for personal injuries.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Lundy, Michelle C. and Christopher A.
Saunders, Jennifer; and Gorman, Mark
Wallace, Nicolas; and Carlson, Jennifer J.
Raskell, James; and Raskell Hoffman, Robin E.
Garcia-Uribe, Wilma G.; and Uribe, Victor
Mandin, Jennifer A.; and Groleau-Mandin, Joshua R.
Olson, Katelan P. and Robert C.
Lopez, Andrea C. and Roberto Jr.
Oyie, Purity S.; and Saitoti, Isaya M.
Schuerman, Nicholas L.; and Kristen D.
Christy, Kelly; and Lyle, Saundra K.
Maeckle, Daniel K.; and Holden, Jennifer A.
Walton, Christina and David
Wikoff, Karyn; and Carter, Alexander
Bower, Philip C. and Shelly A.
Neuffer, Julile D.; and Kyllo, Dennis B.
Taylor, Torry; and Gasca, Yvette
Briseno, Priscilla and Andrew
Shute, Tony A.; and Shute Peltier, Robin
Woolford Jochems, Sophie; and Jochems, Trace J.
Roecks Samuelson, Jasmyn; and Samuelson, Timothy
Winfrey, Robert and Donna
Legal separations granted
Aspdal, Sarah A. and Cody, William F.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Raymond F. Clary
Jakob S. McCardell, 26; 90 days in jail, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle.
Derick B. Shropshire, 34; 108 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault of a child and second-degree organized retail theft.
Robert L. Sherwood, 24; $4,469.42 restitution, 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and second-degree theft.
William M. Gunion, 30; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery – domestic violence.
Lacy L. Tipton, 34; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, six months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.
Kenneth E. Brandt, 38; 30 months in a prison-based alternative, 30 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.
Jesse W. Christensen, 29; 48 days in jail with 48 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.
Shad D. Coman, 52; $3,046.46 restitution, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Colton L. Ashton, 21; 10 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.
Dmetri Carter, 33; 30 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.