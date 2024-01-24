Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Joseph M. Johnson and Haley E. Hotchkiss, both of Spokane.

Mazombwe M. Mbewe and Lucienne E. Marriott, both of Spokane.

Taveus M. Brown and Britteny M. Kaye, both of Spokane.

Christian J. Sharik and Olivia A. Fouts, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Deese Property Management LLC v. John Wyatt, restitution of premises.

Nickola R. Gab, et al. v. Maren Haycock, et al., restitution of premises.

Adam Carver, et al. v. Everett Reed, et al., complaint for damages.

Jerry Slavens, et al. v. Trademark Mechanical Inc., complaint for damages for breach of contract and negligence.

Malik Wallace v. T-W Transport Inc., class-action complaint for violations of Washington’s Wage Transparency Law.

Kathleen Yeigh v. Dmitriy Dumbrava, complaint for personal injuries.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Lundy, Michelle C. and Christopher A.

Saunders, Jennifer; and Gorman, Mark

Wallace, Nicolas; and Carlson, Jennifer J.

Raskell, James; and Raskell Hoffman, Robin E.

Garcia-Uribe, Wilma G.; and Uribe, Victor

Mandin, Jennifer A.; and Groleau-Mandin, Joshua R.

Olson, Katelan P. and Robert C.

Lopez, Andrea C. and Roberto Jr.

Oyie, Purity S.; and Saitoti, Isaya M.

Schuerman, Nicholas L.; and Kristen D.

Christy, Kelly; and Lyle, Saundra K.

Maeckle, Daniel K.; and Holden, Jennifer A.

Walton, Christina and David

Wikoff, Karyn; and Carter, Alexander

Bower, Philip C. and Shelly A.

Neuffer, Julile D.; and Kyllo, Dennis B.

Taylor, Torry; and Gasca, Yvette

Briseno, Priscilla and Andrew

Shute, Tony A.; and Shute Peltier, Robin

Woolford Jochems, Sophie; and Jochems, Trace J.

Roecks Samuelson, Jasmyn; and Samuelson, Timothy

Winfrey, Robert and Donna

Legal separations granted

Aspdal, Sarah A. and Cody, William F.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Jakob S. McCardell, 26; 90 days in jail, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Derick B. Shropshire, 34; 108 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault of a child and second-degree organized retail theft.

Robert L. Sherwood, 24; $4,469.42 restitution, 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and second-degree theft.

William M. Gunion, 30; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery – domestic violence.

Lacy L. Tipton, 34; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, six months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Kenneth E. Brandt, 38; 30 months in a prison-based alternative, 30 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Jesse W. Christensen, 29; 48 days in jail with 48 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Shad D. Coman, 52; $3,046.46 restitution, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Colton L. Ashton, 21; 10 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Dmetri Carter, 33; 30 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.