Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Michael A. Plell and Jessica C. Barnett, both of Spokane.

Kyler J. Hendricks and Danni M. Brooker, both of Newman Lake.

Stanley D. Haynes and Laurie R. Berry, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Allan R. Thompson, seeking damages for injuries in a vehicle collision.

Red Leaf Lodge LLC v. Copenhaver Construction Inc., money claimed owed.

Kristine Krieg v. Angela Samora, et al., restitution of premises.

Guenther Property Management v. Ailene L. Ladd, restitution of premises.

Guenther Property Management v. Lisa M. Ray, restitution of premises.

Guenther Property Management v. Lillian A. Westwood, restitution of premises.

Deese Property Management LLC v. Staci J. Vollendorff, restitution of premises.

Guenther Property Management v. Vincent E. Cohen II, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Mayberry, Nancy A. and Stanley A.

McCorgary, Jaime; and Hulen, Michael T.W.

Harris, Catherine H. and Mark A.

Spring, Rashelle J. and Christopher J.

Gomes, Klarissa R. and Jason M.

Whitaker, Justin W. and Kendra

Lence, Adam D.A. and April D.A.

Bryan, Richard and Jennifer

Palmateer, Stacey and Wyatt L.

Hutchinson, Rosalie; and Sells, Duanne

Criminal sentencings

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Joel J. Amusavi, 50; life in prison, after being found guilty of five counts of first-degree child molestation.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Dwight C. Dehaven, 49; two days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Margaret T. Benner, 42; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree theft and third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Neil D. Guzman, 31; 106 days in jail with 106 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order and third-degree assault – domestic violence.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Nolan R. Bartel, 28; 27 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespass.

Vanessa B. Bearshield, 34; 12 days in jail, after being found guilty of knowing possession of a controlled substance.

Casey A. Bishop, 33; 30 days in jail, after being found guilty of operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Cameron T. Coxon, 27; $500 in fines, one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Douglas G. Emery, 38; $100 in fines, one day in jail, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Praise Henry, 22; 60 days in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Xonda J. Lahoe, 41; 14 days in jail, after being found guilty of making a false statement to a public servant.

Michael C. Malysa, 42; 10 days on a DOC work crew, after being found guilty of obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Joshua T.L. Musselman, 28; two days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.