On the Air
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Xavier at Connecticut FS1
10 a.m.: Purdue at Rutgers Fox 28
10 a.m.: North Texas at Florida Atlantic ESPN2
Noon: SMU at Wichita State ESPN2
2 p.m.: Memphis at UAB ESPN
2 p.m.: Temple at East Carolina ESPN2
7 p.m.: Nevada at New Mexico FS1
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: North Carolina at Virginia CW
9 a.m.: East Carolina at South Florida ESPNU
9 a.m.: St. Bonaventure at Dayton CBS Sports
11 a.m.: Stanford at Arizona Pac-12
11 a.m.: Baylor at Oklahoma State ESPNU
11 a.m.: Seton Hall at Creighton CBS Sports
Noon: Tennessee at Ole Miss ESPN
1 p.m.: Washington State at UCLA Pac-12
1 p.m.: Oral Roberts at South Dakota State CBS Sports
Football, NFL playoffs
Noon: Kansas City at Baltimore CBS
3:30 p.m.: Detroit at San Francisco Fox 28
Golf
Midnight: DP World: Ras al Khaimah Championship Golf
11 a.m.: LPGA: Drive On Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL
11 a.m.: Los Angeles at St. Louis NHL
6 p.m.: Columbus at Seattle Root
Soccer, men
3:30 a.m.: Serie A: Lecce vs. Genoa CBS Sports
Tennis
12:30 a.m.: Australian Open (men’s final) ESPN
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL playoffs
11 a.m.: Kansas City at Baltimore 700-AM / 105.3-FM / 92.5-FM
3:30 p.m.: Detroit at San Francisco 700-Am / 105.3-FM / 92.5-FM
All events subject to change