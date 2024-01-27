The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
On the Air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Xavier at Connecticut FS1

10 a.m.: Purdue at Rutgers Fox 28

10 a.m.: North Texas at Florida Atlantic ESPN2

Noon: SMU at Wichita State ESPN2

2 p.m.: Memphis at UAB ESPN

2 p.m.: Temple at East Carolina ESPN2

7 p.m.: Nevada at New Mexico FS1

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: North Carolina at Virginia CW

9 a.m.: East Carolina at South Florida ESPNU

9 a.m.: St. Bonaventure at Dayton CBS Sports

11 a.m.: Stanford at Arizona Pac-12

11 a.m.: Baylor at Oklahoma State ESPNU

11 a.m.: Seton Hall at Creighton CBS Sports

Noon: Tennessee at Ole Miss ESPN

1 p.m.: Washington State at UCLA Pac-12

1 p.m.: Oral Roberts at South Dakota State CBS Sports

Football, NFL playoffs

Noon: Kansas City at Baltimore CBS

3:30 p.m.: Detroit at San Francisco Fox 28

Golf

Midnight: DP World: Ras al Khaimah Championship Golf

11 a.m.: LPGA: Drive On Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL

11 a.m.: Los Angeles at St. Louis NHL

6 p.m.: Columbus at Seattle Root

Soccer, men

3:30 a.m.: Serie A: Lecce vs. Genoa CBS Sports

Tennis

12:30 a.m.: Australian Open (men’s final) ESPN

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL playoffs

11 a.m.: Kansas City at Baltimore 700-AM / 105.3-FM / 92.5-FM

3:30 p.m.: Detroit at San Francisco 700-Am / 105.3-FM / 92.5-FM

All events subject to change