Seahawks’ next steps in coaching search could hinge on NFL conference title games

SEATTLE – An in-person interview for Carolina defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero Saturday marked the end of one phase of the Seahawks’ search for Pete Carroll’s successor.

Sunday could bring the beginning of another phase — one that might finally lead to answers about where things are headed — as two coaches Seattle is said to be interested in, Baltimore defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, will take part in conference title games.

That means either or both could be immediately hired if their respective team loses, or Seattle could have to wait until after the Super Bowl to talk to and hire either, due to some remaining restrictions on when the Seahawks can conduct interviews.

Evero was the last of four candidates Seattle had in for interviews this week.

That list would have been five had Raheem Morris not gotten the Atlanta job on Thursday just before he was supposed to head to Seattle to meet with the Seahawks.

The others with whom Seattle conducted in-person interviews this week were Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Evero, 43, has been highly sought-after for interviews in this cycle — despite Carolina’s 2-15 record in 2023, the Panthers ranked just fourth in yards allowed — after serving as the DC in Denver in 2022 when the Broncos were seventh in points allowed. He also won a Super Bowl ring as the defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach with the Rams in 2021.

As of Saturday, indications were that all candidates are still options for Seattle, though of that group of four, Quinn likely remains the favorite. Quinn not only has head-coaching experience with Atlanta but spent four years as an assistant with the Seahawks, including the 2013-14 seasons as defensive coordinator.

Quinn was in town for an interview Thursday and was said to have stayed over that night before leaving Friday.

Some observers were not ruling out that something could have gotten done with Quinn quickly. But as of Saturday, Quinn was reportedly still planning on an in-person interview with Washington early next week.

That leaves Sunday as something of a reset day for the Seahawks in their search — which is being led by general manager John Schneider — while also allowing them to watch two assistants who may well soon become more serious public candidates for the job in Johnson and Macdonald.

The Seahawks held a virtual interview with Johnson last weekend but could not talk to him in person this week with the Lions preparing for the NFC title game at San Francisco.

Because Seattle talked to Johnson already, the Seahawks could hold a second interview with him this week even if the Lions win.

But if the Lions lose, then Johnson is immediately free to interview without any restrictions and free to agree to a contract.

It’s been reported that Washington — the only other team without a head coach — plans to fly to Detroit to talk to both Johnson and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. Johnson has been portrayed throughout as a favorite for the Washington job.

As for Macdonald, Seattle has yet to speak with him, so the Seahawks would not be able to interview with him next week if the Ravens win and are preparing for the Super Bowl. Coaches in the Super Bowl are only allowed to do second interviews during the bye week and are off-limits the week leading up to the game.

But if the Ravens lose, then Macdonald likewise becomes immediately available for interviews and to agree to a contract with a team.

Washington is reported to have put in an interview request with Macdonald but not to have talked to him.

But if it’s true Washington is zeroing in on Johnson — and with Quinn still on the radar — then Seattle may not have any competition for Macdonald, with the only question being if each side sees it as a good fit.

Both Johnson and Macdonald figure to get their share of TV time Sunday calling plays.

The 36-year-old Macdonald is in his second season as the DC for the Ravens under head coach John Harbaugh after spending 2021 as the DC at Michigan under Jim Harbaugh.

Other than four years as a graduate assistant and quality control coach at his alma mater, Georgia, all of his experience has come working under a Harbaugh — from 2014-20 with the Ravens he was first an intern, then defensive assistant and then defensive backs coach and then linebackers coach.

Since John Harbaugh took over in 2018, the Ravens have almost always been one of the best defenses in the NFL; they’ve ranked among the top three in fewest points allowed nine times in his tenure.

But Macdonald has gotten significant credit for reviving the Ravens defense the past two years after a 2021 season when they had the second-worst rating in points allowed (19th) and worst in yards allowed (25th), improving to third and first in points allowed the past two years, and ninth and sixth in yards allowed.

The 37-year-old Johnson has likewise gotten a lot of praise for the turnaround of Detroit’s offense the past two years under head coach Dan Campbell.

Johnson served as tight ends coach in 2021 under Campbell, but also was promoted to essentially a co-play-caller role with Campbell when Detroit started 0-8 that season and Anthony Lynn was demoted.

The Lions went 3-5-1 the rest of the way and scored 29 or more points four times, including in a 51-29 loss at Seattle on Jan. 2, 2022.

He was promoted to full-time offensive coordinator for the 2022 season and Detroit went from 25th in yards and 22nd in points the previous season to fifth and fifth in points scored and fourth and third in yards gained the past two years.

If either the Ravens or Lions or both lose Sunday then Seattle’s search could start to wrap up soon.

If either or both win, then Seattle may be forced to wait — and in the waiting, tip off in whom it may really be interested.

As of Saturday, a lot of mystery remained.