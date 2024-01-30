Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Lloyd Standing Bear Saunders, of Westport, and Sunshine L.A. Van Cleave, of Springdale.

Dionisio J. Dungca Bautista and Kristina A. Yows, both of Spokane.

Adam M. Sanborn and Christianne M. Lauria, both of Spokane.

Tremal D. Benton and Betul A. Ustun, both of Spokane Valley.

Kelly L. Grounds and Mary E. Grounds, both of Spokane Valley.

Christopher S. Falk and Melissa A. Phillips, both of Reardan.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Andy W. Louie v. Darius Toussaint, restitution of premises.

Spo5 LLC v. Daniel Kithcart, restitution of premises.

J.D. Wolfe LLC v. Edward Childers, et al., restitution of premises.

K623 LLC v. Damian Forte, restitution of premises.

Gary Clark II v. Kaleb Ohler, complaint for damages.

Twelve 925 East Mansfield Owner III LLC v. Martin Huckaba, et al., restitution of premises.

Rencorp Realty LLC v. James Myklebust, restitution of premises.

Whimsical Pig LP v. Amy Kuhlman, et al., restitution of premises.

Security Properties Residential LLC v. Danielle Smith, restitution of premises.

Diamond Rock Properties LLC v. Rachael Bennett, restitution of premises.

Lanzce G. Douglass Property Management Inc. v. Harli Hatfield, restitution of premises.

Cottages at Havana LLC v. Eliza Bishop, et al., restitution of premises.

Pioneer Human Services v. Alexander Kurovsky, restitution of premises.

Whimsical Pig LP v. Lorraine Bower, et al., restitution of premises.

Security Properties Residential LLC v. Kathleen Rhodes, et al., restitution of premises.

Canyon Bluff Investors VII-1 LLC v. Monica Read, restitution of premises.

Skyview Apartments LLC v. Saivionne Cleaveland, et al., restitution of premises.

CEP III Regal Ridge 23 LLC v. Erin Riordan, restitution of premises.

CSC Pine View Realty LLC v. Monique Eatmon, restitution of premises.

Spokane SR Apartments LLC v. Milan Lemmon, et al., restitution of premises.

Bella Tess LLC v. James Rambo, restitution of premises.

Spokane Cedar Estates LLC v. Rachel Patnode, restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Ryelee Behrens, et al., restitution of premises.

Black Cheney LLC v. Dustie Hope, restitution of premises.

Bottle Bay Properties III LLC v. Steven Dilley, restitution of premises.

Cedar Chateau Estates LLC v. Herina Pound, restitution of premises.

Black Coral Project LLC v. Randy Davis, restitution of premises.

Black Coral Project LLC v. Carol Pierre, et al., restitution of premises.

Global Federal Credit Union v. Veronica L. Williams, money claimed owed.

Teri Welp v. Progressive Insurance Company, complaint for breach of contract.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Thompson, Misti D. and Lowell A.

Holbrook, Raymond C. and Elizabeth L.

Sanya, Linet N. and Brooks, Jamaal A.

Henry, Nakita M. and Zachary A.

Knoke, Jayme A. and Johnatan W.

Bault, Robert D. and Bridgett

Northup, Breanna L. and Kurt W.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Miguel T. Pierre, 41; 52 days in jail with 52 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance – fentanyl.

Alexander C. Turner, 31; 56 days in jail with 56 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to two counts of false statement or forgery on a certificate of title.

Daphne M. Williams, 42; 31 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault of a child.

David Castillo, 41; $700 restitution, two days in jail with two days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass – domestic violence and third-degree theft – domestic violence.

Roger N. Schmidt, 39; $500 restitution, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Dean T. Chuang

Damian M. Plumley, 34; 150 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver – fentanyl and first-degree robbery.

Jonathan S. Wilson, 28; 60 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault – domestic violence.

Payton J. Bradford, 32; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Kurtis C. Hand, 31; 57 days in jail with 57 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault – domestic violence, third-degree assault – domestic violence and violation of order.

Jonathan S. Wilson, 28; 24 months probation, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Erik M. Milton, 43; 49 days in jail, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Justin W. Downard, 38; 28 days in jail with 28 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Jacob R. Marshall, 48; $5,800 restitution, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after pleading guilty to two counts of money laundering.

Jason L. Goodwin, 43; 51 days in jail with 51 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex/kidnap offender.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Jesse W. Christensen, 29; 50 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Catlin C. Countryman, 33; $250 fine, one day in jail, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Irina A. Mantsevich, 31; 60 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Angela M. Moses, 25; 17 days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault, knowing possession of a controlled substance, false statement to a public servant, second-degree criminal trespass, obstructing a law enforcement officer and second-degree premises trespass.

Bart J. Ottosen, 51; 30 days in jail, after being found guilty of unlawful burning on public property.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Anthony D. Requa, 43; 24 hours community service, after being found guilty of third-degree driving with a suspended license.

David M. Samuels, 32; 15 days in jail, after being found guilty of concealed carry of a pistol without permit.

Derick B. Shropshire, 34; 118 days in jail, after being found guilty of obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Aaron K. Struckman, 33; seven days in jail, after being found guilty of physical control and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Rebecca L. Taylor, 34; 26 days in jail, after being found guilty of pedestrian/vehicular interference.

Koltyn T. Wanner, 24; 15 days in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass.

Bret L. Winter, 31; 12 days in jail, after being found guilty of operating a vehicle without identification.