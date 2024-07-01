7-foot Serbian center Dimitrije Vukicevic signs with WSU as Cougs bank on potential

With its latest signing, Washington State is taking a swing on a prospect with some upside.

Seven-footer Dimitrije Vukicevic, a native of Serbia who averaged 2.5 points in 10.6 minutes per game last season playing for Austria’s St. Polten, has signed with the Cougars, the program announced Monday.

Vukicevic, whose pledge gives WSU scholarship player No. 13, will be a true freshman when he arrives on campus. With his relative lack of experience – his most minutes last season came with a 25-minute outing, in which he scored a season-high 10 points – it’s clear the Cougs are banking on Vukicevic’s upside and his physical tools at 7-foot-even.

With his numbers, it appears Vukicevic feels more comfortable around the interior, where he shot 69% on 2-pointers last season. He took just 16 triples, making 5 of them, for a clip of 31%. But perhaps the most jarring number: He sunk just 7 of 22 free throws, which is 32%.

Does Vukicevic fit in new WSU coach David Riley’s up-tempo, read-and-react offensive system? Riley clearly thinks so, but if Vukicevic’s numbers are any indication, he might need some time to adjust to the American college game. It’s possible Vukicevic takes a redshirt year this coming season.

It’s also worth noting that the league Vukicevic’s St. Polten team played in, Austrian Basketball Superliga, is the most prestigious league in Austria.

WSU lands pledge from former EWU standout Casey Jones… with a caveat

Turns out, Riley isn’t done recruiting from his old Eastern Washington club. Former Eagle Casey Jones has committed to the Cougs, according to multiple reports, but he won’t be suiting up until 2027-28 as he’s planning to take a two-year church mission, then use the following season to redshirt and get back in shape.

A Seattle-area native who played his high school ball at Wasatch Academy in Utah, Jones averaged 12.6 points per game on 51% shooting from the field last season, earning All-Big Sky second-team and all-conference defensive team honors. He scored in double figures on 24 occasions, becoming a key cog on Riley’s team.

Jones now becomes the fifth former Eagle to follow Riley to WSU, joining wings Cedric Coward and LeJuan Watts and centers Ethan Price and Dane Erikstrup.

When he finally suits up for WSU, Jones will have one year of eligibility remaining.