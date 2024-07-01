Housing vouchers soon to become available for first time since 2016

The Spokane Housing Authority will open the waiting list for housing vouchers beginning July 30.

Officially called the Spokane County Housing Choice Voucher Waiting List, the application period will be open until Aug. 5.

During the short time frame, Housing Authority Executive Director Pam Parr said in April that she expects to receive about 10,000 applications.

All interested persons must submit their application online through myportal.spokanehousing.org. Registration for the portal requires an email address.

SHA is partnering with the Spokane County Library District, Spokane Public Libraries and Liberty Lake Municipal Library to help those who apply. The Authority encourages applicants to visit their local library for internet and computer access during the waiting list opening, according to a release.

For more information, visit spokanehousing.org/waitlist.

If an applicant requires accommodation to fully participate in the application process, an appointment can be made with the Spokane Housing Authority office by calling (509) 252-7100.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old. Applications will be ordered on the waiting list by when they’re received and certain other factors. Preferences are: Spokane residency (those who live, work or have been hired to work in Spokane County) and households with dependents, elderly or disabled members. Eligibility for preferences is based on circumstances at the time a family is called from the waiting list and will be verified, according to the release.

Additionally, applicants must meet all eligibility requirements to receive a Housing Choice Voucher.