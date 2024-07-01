Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jason M.F. Doughman and Jessica R. Lewis, both of Spokane.

Caleb A. Richardson and Sierra L. Crosby, both of Spokane Valley.

Ryan K. Cole and Caitlin C. Escobar, both of Spokane.

Brian A. Martin and Madison E. Dobson, both of Spokane.

Benton D. Stephens and Megan M. Ruegsegger, both of Spokane Valley.

Jakob A. Salazar and Elaine M. Larsen, both of Spokane.

Ellis T. Allen and Genesis L. King, both of Cheney.

Patrick W. Detar, of Liberty Lake, and Theresa C. Ost, of Post Falls.

Luis O. Perez and Melissa A. Richards, both of Spokane Valley.

Zac O. Jones and Savannah H. Wilson, both of Fairchild AFB.

Kiel A. Frey and Jessica S. Frey, both of Spokane.

Fred Karben and Anita Hansen, both of Spokane.

Wayne F. Manning and Natasha K. Kinser, both of Spokane.

Matthew Breunig, of Las Vegas, and Kristin M. Primmer, of Rockford.

Cole A. Moscatelli Mason and Vanessa L. Nunez, both of Spokane.

Angus U. Angermeyer and Mackenzie R. Adkins, both of Spokane.

Noah H. Ziemann, of Cheney and Ashlyn E. Arbini, of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Spokane County v. James A. Codiga, foreclosure.

Volunteers of America of Eastern WA v. Serena Springer, restitution of premises.

Cedar Shadows Partnership v. Candace Goodson, restitution of premises.

Espanola Partners LLC v. Leroy Gendron, et al., restitution of premises.

MST Westminister LLC v. Benjamin Salsbury, restitution of premises.

Pope Francis Haven LLC v. Jenna Myers, restitution of premises.

Pope Francis Haven LLC v. Shelbee Anderson, et al., restitution of premises.

Seattle Apartment Managers LLC v. John Doe, restitution of premises.

Eloika Pines LLC v. Jason Kish, restitution of premises.

Fairchild Community LLC v. Daniel Holdiman, restitution of premises.

Basalt Ridge LLC v. Felicia Garcia, et al., restitution of premises.

Carlson Commercial Management LLC v. Emily A. Rupp, restitution of premises.

Diamond Rock Properties LLC v. Ryan Milton, et al., restitution of premises.

Cedar Springs Estates Phase III LLC v. Julian Holliday, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Aaron Brackins, restitution of premises.

CSC Pineview Realty LLC v. Monamie Niyonkuru, restitution of premises.

CSC Pine View Realty LLC v. Christopher Green, et al., restitution of premises.

12422 E Mansfield Ave Spokane LLC v. Beth Dinning, restitution of premises.

1 South Madelia LLC v. Merari Acosta, restitution of premises.

12415 E 12th Ave Spokane LLC v. Tawnia Sweitzer, restitution of premises.

Karen Wood v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Kullman, Tyler and Monica L.

Bewick, Robert M. and Rawlings, Theresa M.

Benson, Jacob A. and Emely

Davilmare, Karen A. and Mattias

Orr, George J. and Judith B.

Whipple, Deon J. and Gordon E.

Cruz, Colby R. and Hillary M.

Mallgren, Deidre R. and Anthony B.

Ashe, Richard E. and Karry E.

Bierlair, Shawna J. and Christopher S.

Nelson, Scott C. and Hannah R.

Allen, Reid S. and Curl, Molly M.

Englehart, Amy and Nicklaus

Coles, Lisa J. and Jonathan S.

Lateef, Haithem and Crewdson, Megan

Golubov, Vadim and Golubova, Irina

Flores, Paris S. and Ruben

Criminal sentencings

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Caleb V. Gooding, 40; 25 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, 25 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault – domestic violence and violation of order.

Jose A. Vasquez, 35; two days in jail with two days credit for time served, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Zachary M. Whitney-Wible, 33; 12 months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault – domestic violence and fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Stacey A. Miotke, 41; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after being found guilty on fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Alonzo Favel, 27; 41 days in jail with 41 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Marliya L. Potter, 19; $400 restitution, six months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and first-degree theft.

John E. Rodgers, 45; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after pleading guilty to forgery.

Ethan Z. Jake, 19; 48 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to indecent liberties, third-degree rape and third-degree assault.

Jason W. Jennen, 40; $1,000 restitution, eight days in jail with eight days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to first-degree possession of stolen property.

Thomas W. Clark, 42; six months in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Anthony B. Bright, 42; three days in jail with three days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Aaron Lieske, 28; 47 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Cullen J. Gibson, 44; 65 days in jail with 65 days credit for time served, after being found guilty on two counts of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Benjamin A. Farnum, 35; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle, first-degree driving with license suspended and second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Grant M. Simonson, 30; 90 days in jail with 90 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle and fourth-degree assault.

Kirby D. McCullough, 42; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to failure to register at a sex or kidnap offender.

Victor A. Ustimenko, 19; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Dawn P. Ellis, 49; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Matthew L. Clough, 36; four days in jail with four days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty on first-degree criminal trespass and third-degree theft.

Shalawn L. Wilson, 41; 16 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Joey A. Boyd, 20; 49 days in jail with 49 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and making false or misleading statement to public servant.

Jamar D. Johnson, 34; 60 days in jail with 60 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault – domestic violence.

Rashaud Lightner, 26; $485 restitution, 60 months in prison, 18 months probation, after being found guilty on two counts of first-degree robbery.

Adam S. Asbell, 49; 50 days in jail with 50 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Judge Tony Hazel

Marwan A. Nassir, 44; 60 months in prison, after pleading guilty to three counts of harassment, third-degree assault – domestic violence and two counts of violation of order.

Deasia P. Walter, 22; four months in jail with 76 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle and attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Judge Dean T. Chuang

Corey A. Anderson, 50; 90 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Jamal A. Stokoe, 27; 108 days in jail with 108 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Breean Beggs

Gabriel R. Nelson, 25; $160 restitution, 49 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.