50 years ago in Expo history: The Goodyear blimp was a sign of the times (in the sky)

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The Goodyear blimp arrived at Expo ’74 for a seven-week stay.

Fairgoers would see it overhead every day except Mondays. This was the blimp’s second appearance at the fair; it had made a two-week visit at the fair’s opening in May.

In other Expo news, the Soviet Pavilion was getting five new air-conditioning units. The Soviet Pavilion was one of several venues on the fairgrounds that had experienced sweltering conditions. The pavilion’s Armenian Hall had hit 100 degrees a few times, according to some reports.

“If all goes well, the new air-conditioning will be operating early next week,” the contractor said.

From 100 years ago: The prospects looked favorable for Hillyard’s proposed annexation to Spokane. One of the annexation boosters said that “more than half of the registered voters of Hillyard have signed petitions calling for a special election.”

“This number, approximately 700, shows conclusively that the group favoring consolidation is not a little clique, as was stated by Mayor Pat Brown,” a petition organizer said. “… Hillyard has been in a state of chaos for two years. What the people want now is to get away from it for the good of all concerned. Every class of people, men and women, are signing the petitions for a special consolidation election. There is no question about the movement carrying. It will go over big.”

A previous vote for annexation failed by the slimmest of margins in March.