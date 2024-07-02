Giuliani disbarred in N.Y. over false statements about 2020 election

By Patrick Svitek Washington Post

Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor and personal attorney to former president Donald Trump, was disbarred Tuesday in New York over his false statements about the 2020 election.

“The seriousness of respondent’s misconduct cannot be overstated,” a state appeals court said in a ruling, adding that Giuliani “baselessly attacked and undermined the integrity of this country’s electoral process.”

Giuliani was already suspended from practicing law in New York, where he was admitted to the bar in 1969.

The court ordered Giuliani to be “disbarred from the practice of law, effective immediately, and until the further order of this Court, and his name stricken from the roll of attorneys and counselors-at-law in the State of New York.”

A spokesperson for Giuliani did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Giuliani faces potential disbarment in Washington, D.C., where he also been suspended from practicing law.