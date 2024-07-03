Class of 2025 standout Davis Fogle trims list to Gonzaga, Kansas and Creighton

Davis Fogle, a standout shooting guard in the 2025 class, has Gonzaga in his final three and appears close to announcing his decision.

The 6-foot-7, 185-pound Fogle told On3.com’s Joe Tipton he’s down to GU, Kansas and Creighton and plans to announce his choice “in the coming days.”

Fogle was in Spokane for an official visit last weekend during Hoopfest, the largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament in the world. He previously made an unofficial visit to GU’s campus.

Fogle, a native of Anacortes, Washington, has received offers from Creighton and Kansas – as well as numerous other schools – but hasn’t visited either school.

“They’re an in-state school,” Fogle said of Gonzaga. “And they’re just really, really consistent. They’ve gotten to the NCAA Tournament every year and I think they’ve been to like nine straight Sweet 16s. Their player development is top-notch and that is really sticking out about them.

“They’ve come to see me at home like three times. They’ve come to see my workout at my high school twice. I mean, we have definitely grown a strong relationship. They like my scoring and my offensive skill set. They think I can fit in really well with their play style.”

Gonzaga is the favorite to land Fogle, according to a couple of recruiting services. On3.com’s recruiting prediction machine (RPM) has Gonzaga at 99% with Nebraska at 1%. Travis Branham of 247 Sports lists GU at 100% with a high level of confidence in his crystal ball prediction.

Fogle is ranked No. 31 nationally by 247 Sports, No. 38 by ESPN, No. 43 by On3.com and No. 58 by Rivals.

Fogle will play his senior season at Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona. He played the past three years at Anacortes High and led the Seahawks to the State 2A tournament quarterfinals last season as a junior.

Fogle averaged 31.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and connected on 50% of his shots last season. He averaged a team-high 24.6 points as a sophomore.