Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Russell D. Mueller and Shelley A. Santarosa Dandelles, both of Phoenix.

Brian D. Foerstenberg and Gabrielle M. Zenishek, both of Spokane.

Christopher P. McGovern and Samantha L. Gundlach, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Johnathan E. Fleming and Nicole D. Hecla, both of Spokane.

James F. Drass, of Spokane, and Kari J. Blomster, of Spokane Valley.

Aaron L. Young and Erin M. Codd, both of Spokane.

Nicholas K.L. Sanchez and Erin M. O’Neil, both of Spokane.

Moses Y. Fox, of Spokane Valley, and Deirdre F.E. McMaster, of Marysville, Washington.

Brandon N. Hansen and Claire M. Holding, both of Rexburg, Idaho.

Erin H. Tucker and Kristin E. Finch, both of Cheney.

Jorge S. Cavazos and Kaitlyn J. Lamore, both of Fairchild AFB.

Andre D. Abrams, of Spokane, and Ashley B. Baker, of Spokane Valley.

Nicholas A. Pratt and Natalie R. Dekay, both of Spokane.

Barron Noah and Hermitha E. Riklong, both of Spokane.

Kyle T. White and Lexi Harames, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Kieran T. Mahoney, of Liberty Lake, and Kjersti L. Sterner, of Spokane.

Prayut Chindapradist and Prawrawee Leephattarapanich, both of Spokane.

Tiffany M. Bessey and Caitlin C. Rogers, both of Spokane.

Justin D. Flood and Leah A. Kircher, both of Medical Lake.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

JCZ Real Estate Investment LLC v. Victorya P. Datsko, restitution of premises.

J.D. Wolfe LLC v. Tony Taysom, et al., restitution of premises.

Eloika Pines LLC v. Brandi Duncan, restitution of premises.

Ire LLC v. Toinette Towery, restitution of premises.

Chattaroy Valley Estates LLC v. Dawn Clouse, restitution of premises.

Ire LLC v. Jason P. Mendoza, restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. Jennifer Ronne-McIntyre, money claimed owed.

Homeriver Washington LLC v. Nicole L. Glessner, restitution of premises.

Rustic Ridge LLC v. Roman Allen, restitution of premises.

Cascade Enterprises Limited Partnership v. Darci Cook, restitution of premises.

Dustin Jacobs v. The Showroom II LLC, complaint for employment discrimination.

The Lamar Company LLC v. Ashley’s Emporium LLC, complaint for damages.

Nishant Sharma v. Amarjit Toor, et al., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Rubin, Kayla-Marie and Marc A.

Bayless, Katelin M. and Drew R.

Montesinos Bauista, Manuela and Merino Tapia, Eloy

Horton, Derek R. and Horton, Ari C.R.

Zickefoose, Jimmy C. and Lamoreaux, Dionne

Mayfield, Kassandra L. and Matthew R.

Blue, Steve and Blue, Holly M.

Lohman, Kayla and Nathaniel C.

Estrada, Eliseo E. and Hernandez, Gisela

Criminal sentencings

Judge Marla L. Polin

Tamarah M. Watson, 26; 41 days in jail with 41 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Gina B. Wells, 20; 19 days in jail with 19 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Jason Scott, 34; 20 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Henry A. Conyers, 68; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after being found guilty of stalking – domestic violence.

Judge Tony Hazel

Christopher R. Limpert, 36; three days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Duarte A. Cordero, 70; 376 months in prison, 36 months probation, after being found guilty of second-degree murder.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Christopher L. Allen, 41; $990 fine, one day in jail, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

William B. Boomer, 46; 44 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving.

Santana M. Brian, 35; $200 fine, eight days in jail, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Alayna L.M. Brown, 41; one day in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving.

Michelle L. Chambers, 58; $991 fine, one day in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving.

Emily L. Christianson, 25; one day in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving.

Raul G. Corrales, 44; 12 days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Aurora E. Moreno, 31; 30 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Justin R. Roosma, 51; 10 days in jail converted to 10 days community service, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Isaiah T. Running, 22; one day in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving.

Makayla A. Slinkard, 26; 10 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree possession of stolen property.

Andrew D. Summer-Boatsman, 31; five days in jail converted to five days community service, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Nathaniel N. Thomson, 36; 15 days in jail, after being found guilty of obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Deasia P. Walter, 22; 100 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Jesse W. Wells, 36; 260 days in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.