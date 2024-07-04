Field Reports: Idaho mails wrong hunt draw results

From staff reports

Idaho wildlife officials are telling hunters that postcards they received regarding their 2024 big game controlled hunt applications are wrong.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said in a news release Monday that blue postcards that were sent to hunters are incorrectly telling hunters that they drew tags.

The correct results are on hunters’ online profiles and in emails they’ve received from the department.

While trying to get a quote for printing the cards, Fish and Game provided data from a previous draw to a printing company. That company prematurely sent postcards to hunters using the wrong data.

The agency said in the release that it recognizes the “error has caused confusion and disappointment to our hunters,” and that it regrets that it happened.

Hunters are urged to confirm their draw results online or in their emails.

Fish and Game also plans to send follow-up letters this month to hunters who were affected by the error.

Spearfishing up for consideration in Idaho

Spearfishing may become a legal method of take for some fish species in Idaho after several anglers requested the state make the change.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said in a news release Monday that the agency has started a rulemaking process to consider adding spearfishing as a method of take for walleye, pike and lake trout.

A petition requesting the change was sent to the agency in May.

Public comment on the change will be taken until July 24. A public meeting will be held at the agency’s headquarters in Boise on Tuesday, beginning at noon.

The meeting will also be livestreamed on Zoom.

Written comments can be emailed to rules@idfg.idaho.gov.