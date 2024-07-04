Trump takes blunt shot at embattled Biden in golf course video clip

By Joe Dwinell Boston Herald

A video clip making the rounds on social media shows former President Donald Trump in a golf cart predicting what even some sullen Democrats are saying – President Joe Biden is out and VP Kamala Harris will take his place.

“How did I do with the debate the other night?” he asks fellow golfers off-camera as he hands over some cash, probably for the last round of golf.

“I kicked that old broken-down pile of crap,” Trump added of a debate-rattled Biden. “He’s quitting the race. I got him out and that means we have Kamala. I think she’s going to be better. She’s so bad. She’s so pathetic.”

Trump goes on to say he’s concerned about Biden staying in the White House and dealing with Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping.

The New York Post, posting the video originally reported by the Daily Beast, adds it’s unclear at which golf course the video was shot or when it was taken. Trump’s youngest son, Barron, is seen with him on the golf cart.

Trump does hand over a large bill to the group he’s speaking to, suggesting he’s paying up for a round or a loss of a bet possibly. Trump and Biden did get into a debate within the debate over their golf handicap.

Call this clip another shot at an embattled Biden who’s so deep in the rough it’s difficult to see a way out.

As for the Democratic ticket, the Biden-Harris store is offering July 4th political swag saying, “Your purchase fuels the fight.”

Biden on Wednesday night also said he’s staying in the race.