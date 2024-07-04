Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Dalton T. Harvey, of Post Falls, and Tiffany C. Eckmann, of Rathdrum.

Kyle R. Kaminskas, of Spokane, and Angelina E. Kharchenko, of Deer Park.

Christopher C. Hudson, of Kennewick, and Carly A. Larkin, of Spokane.

Frank A. Leuga and Jade M. Anderson, both of Mead.

Brendan M. Jones, of Spokane Valley, and Kelie A. Esmieu, of Valleyford.

Adam S. Kreitz and Mikayla R. Hinkle, both of Nine Mile Falls.

James O. Holcomb and Sara E. Nguyen, both of Spokane.

Damion M. Canady and Alyssa J. Yates, both of Atlanta.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Michelle Watts v. Providence Health and Services, complaint for damages.

Travis Miller, et al. v. Homesite Insurance Company, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Ashby, Chelsea and Kyle J.

Teklu Zikie, Daniel and Belayneh, Rahel

Altieri-Reynolds, Selina D. and Reynolds, Steve E.

Brown, Ronald E. and Judith P.

Adams, Rickey and Billie

Schmig, Scott and Yolanda

Morlan, Samantha E.S. and Little, Sabrina M.

Richards, Melissa A. and Ryan P.

Sherman, Kimberlyn and Nathan

Roberts-Cserhati, Ramona L. and Cserhati, Laszlo

Powell, Nichole M. and Jacob J.

Huckby, Pete and Elizabeth

Ripple, Jennifer E. and Duff, Jacob S.

McGuire, Robert D. and Olivo, Kristyna M.

Barbieri, Ruth G. and Anthony V.

Smith, Kastiney A. and Derek A.

Sowl, Tina M. and Rodrick W.

Jones, Amber L. and Cameron J.

Cochran, Sarah J. and Jeffrey B.

Mackey, Meghan L. and Michael X.

Romer-Moses, Tina C. and Moses, Roy A.

Amado, Daniel and Caballero, Amelia

Monroe, Megan and Cynthia

Williamson, Katelynn R. and Benjamin P.

Taninchev, Stacy B. and Borislav P.

Bell, Mishell and Joshua

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Angel P. Boyd, 40; 23 days in jail with 23 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Donovan E. Houghtaling, 47; four months in jail with 87 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Alexander C. McCann, 22; four months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and violation of order.

Colt A. Chaney, 28; 25 days in jail with 25 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Christian J. Anderson, 41; 25 days in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of protection order violation and reckless driving.

Hunter-Reve S. Bercot, 22; 21 days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.

Jayshune D. Cross, 23; 15 days in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of protection order violation.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Jacob A. Kirk, 24; 21 days in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of harassment and protection order violation.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Samuel R. Pernell, 68; 26 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree driving with license suspended.

Abubaker Samura, 33; 28 days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Rodrigo Sanchez, 52; 12 days in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Michael L. Shrader, 45; 26 days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.

Troy A. Silk, 45; 30 days in jail, after pleading guilty to no-contact order violation.